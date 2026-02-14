DomainsByOwner.com Launches Marketplace Designed for Direct Domain Negotiation

DomainsByOwner.com unveils a commission-free marketplace built for direct domain negotiation between buyers and owners—no brokers, no transaction fees.

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The domain name market continues to evolve as digital identity becomes increasingly central to business strategy, online branding, and investment portfolios. Yet many domain marketplaces still rely on broker-managed negotiations and commission-based structures that can increase costs and reduce transparency.Responding to these industry dynamics, DomainsByOwner.com has officially launched a marketplace specifically designed to facilitate direct domain negotiation between buyers and domain owners—without platform commissions or brokerage fees.The newly launched platform emphasizes autonomy, pricing transparency, and direct communication. Rather than acting as an intermediary in transactions, DomainsByOwner.com provides the infrastructure for domain owners to list assets and negotiate directly with interested buyers.A Marketplace Built Around Direct NegotiationTraditional domain marketplaces often insert brokers into the transaction process, managing discussions and charging commissions that can range from 10% to 30% of the final sale price. While brokerage services can offer convenience, they may also lengthen negotiations and inflate costs.DomainsByOwner.com takes a different approach. The platform does not broker transactions and does not participate in price negotiations. Instead, it enables buyers and sellers to communicate directly, encouraging faster discussions and clearer expectations.This direct-negotiation model is designed to support:Domain investors managing portfoliosEntrepreneurs seeking strategic brand assetsBusinesses upgrading digital identitiesStartups searching for premium, brandable domainsBy eliminating broker involvement, the platform seeks to create a more efficient marketplace environment where pricing reflects direct market interaction.No Fees, No Commissions, No Intermediary MarkupsA core differentiator of DomainsByOwner.com is its no-commission structure. The platform does not charge transaction-based fees or deduct a percentage from completed sales.For sellers, this means full retention of negotiated proceeds. There is no need to inflate pricing to compensate for commission deductions. Owners maintain complete control over pricing strategy, whether fixed-price listings or offer-based negotiations.For buyers, the absence of broker markups may result in more competitive pricing and transparent communication. Because negotiations occur directly with the domain owner, buyers gain firsthand insight into the domain’s background, usage history, and strategic positioning.Platform Features Focused on Simplicity and TransparencyDomainsByOwner.com is designed with a streamlined interface to prioritize ease of use and clarity. Sellers can create listings that include:Domain name detailsPricing format (fixed or negotiable)Descriptive positioningDirect contact or inquiry optionsBuyers can browse available listings and initiate direct discussions with owners without third-party gatekeeping.The marketplace does not provide in-house escrow services. Instead, users are encouraged to complete transactions through reputable third-party escrow providers of their choosing. This approach provides flexibility while supporting secure transfer practices in line with industry standards.Supporting a Global Digital Asset MarketDomain names have become valuable digital assets across industries, from technology startups and e-commerce brands to media companies and digital investors. As global commerce becomes increasingly online, demand for premium domains continues to grow.DomainsByOwner.com is structured to support international participation, allowing buyers and sellers from different regions to connect directly. This global accessibility reflects the borderless nature of digital property and the evolving expectations of modern online marketplaces.A Shift Toward Owner-First Marketplace ModelsThe launch of DomainsByOwner.com aligns with broader trends favoring owner-controlled digital marketplaces. Increasingly, sellers in various online industries are seeking platforms that prioritize autonomy over intermediary-driven monetization.By removing commissions and brokerage layers, DomainsByOwner.com positions itself as a facilitator rather than a gatekeeper. The platform’s objective is not to control transactions, but to enable them through direct, transparent interaction.DomainsByOwner.com is now live and accepting domain listings worldwide. More information about its direct negotiation marketplace model can be found at https://www.domainsbyowner.com

