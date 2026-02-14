Anywhere Pickleball Launches Freedom Fighter Campaign to Deliver 1000 Paddles to Ukrainian Veterans, Youth & Communities

Sport as resilience: A Ukrainian soldier, an adaptive athlete, and local youth share a court. The Freedom Fighter campaign aims to provide 1,000 paddles to support inclusive recovery like this. The Freedom Fighter paddles by Anywhere Pickleball. Through the "Gift & Get" initiative, every U.S. activation gifts an identical pro-level paddle to support Ukrainian communities. Anna Glotova and Volodymyr Svirskyi, leaders of the Ukrainian Pickleball Federation (UPF). The UPF is the official partner distributing 1,000 Freedom Fighter paddles across Ukraine.

The "Gift & Get" initiative connects pickleball with Ukraine’s recovery, empowering players to support veterans and youth with high-performance gear.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Ukraine continues rebuilding through sport and community, San Diego-based sporting goods brand Anywhere Pickleball LLC has launched a nationwide campaign to deliver 1,000 pro-level paddles directly to Ukrainian veterans, adaptive athletes, and youth programs.The Freedom Fighter paddle was created to connect play and purpose, combining high-performance sporting equipment with international relief efforts. The paddle carries the name “Freedom Fighter” as a tribute to those defending their freedom and rebuilding their communities through resilience.The Freedom Fighter campaign operates on a direct-impact model: every paddle activated in the United States enables an identical paddle to be manufactured and delivered to the Ukrainian Pickleball Federation (UPF) for distribution across local communities. Supporters may further extend their participation, increasing the number of paddles sent while strengthening play within their own communities at home. In Ukraine, the gifted equipment supports physical rehabilitation, adaptive athletics, and youth recreation programs during the ongoing conflict. In several cities, pickleball is already being incorporated into initiatives serving veterans recovering from trauma and athletes with prosthetic limbs. The campaign aims to complete the 1,000-paddle objective within the first half of 2026.“In the United States, pickleball is exploding in popularity. In Ukraine, it is helping rebuild lives,” said Angus Wong, CEO of Anywhere Pickleball. “The Freedom Fighter campaign turns every paddle into a direct act of support. This is sport as resilience. Sport as recovery. Sport as global connection.”The initiative also provides an opportunity for companies, pickleball clubs, and community organizations to integrate social impact into their programming. Whether used as tournament prizes, employee wellness incentives, or member appreciation gifts, participation in the Freedom Fighter campaign allows organizations to align recreation with global recovery efforts while visibly supporting Ukraine’s rebuilding through sport.The campaign builds upon the historic alliance formed last summer between Anywhere Pickleball and the Ukrainian Pickleball Federation — the first partnership of its kind between a U.S. sporting brand and an Eastern European national federation. Early shipments have already begun reaching communities across Ukraine.

