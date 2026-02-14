Douglas County, GA (February 13, 2026) - At the request of the Villa Rica Police Department (VRPD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Douglas County, GA. Jorge Narvaez, age 52, of Carrollton, GA, was shot and killed in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on February 13, 2026, at around 2:25 p.m., Narvaez was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife and another individual. As his wife and the other person tried to get away from Narvaez, Narvaez followed their car in a separate vehicle.

Several witnesses called 911 to report a possible road rage incident involving the two cars.

Officers located the vehicles on Interstate 20 eastbound just past the Post Road exit. After both cars stopped, Narvaez exited his vehicle holding a firearm and walked toward his wife's car and a responding officer.

Two VRPD officers then shot at Narvaez, hitting him multiple times. Narvaez was pronounced dead on scene.

Narvaez’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur where an autopsy will be performed.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.