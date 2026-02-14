DLNR News Release – ALL STATE PARKS AND FOREST AREAS HAVE REOPENED AFTER SEVERE WEATHER, February 13, 2026

Submit Release
 STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

     JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

 

RYAN KANAKA‘OLE
ACTING CHAIRPERSON 

 

 ALL STATE PARKS AND FOREST AREAS HAVE REOPENED AFTER SEVERE WEATHER

 

                                                                                                                                                 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

February 13, 2026

 

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has reopened all state parks and forest areas that were closed to the public due to the severe weather conditions across the state earlier this week.

 

The two exceptions are:

 

 

 

Forest reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, natural area reserves, Nā Ala Hele hiking trails, game management areas and campgrounds are all open.

 

Issuance of all state forest camping and state park camping permits has resumed.

 

 

# # #

 

 

