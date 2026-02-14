TCAA Welcomes Pop Snoop, Grayson 'The Professor' Boucher, and Scar the Cholo to Its Expanding Talent Roster

Talent Concierge Artists Agency

Vernell “Pop Snoop” Varnado, icon Grayson “The Professor” Boucher, & Mario “Scar the Cholo” Ponce join TCAA to expand cross-generational influence.

Each of these individuals represents cultural influence in a powerful & unique way, from legacy & service, to sports entertainment, to authentic digital storytelling. They are building bridges!” — Connie Pheiff, Founder & Board Chair of TCAA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA), a premier boutique agency representing influential celebrities, entertainers, professional athletes, cultural visionaries, corporate leaders, and more, proudly announces the signing of three dynamic personalities: Vernell “Pop Snoop” Varnado, Grayson Scott “The Professor” Boucher, and Mario “Scar the Cholo” Ponce. These additions reflect TCAA’s continued commitment to representing talent that shapes culture, inspires audiences, and bridges communities through authenticity, diversity, and impact.

Vernell “Pop Snoop” Varnado: Service, Soul, and Cultural Legacy

Vernell Varnado, widely known as Pop Snoop, is recognized as the father of global hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg (Calvin Broadus Jr.), yet his own story stands as one of courage, resilience, and musical heritage. Born in Magnolia, Mississippi, Varnado is a Vietnam War veteran who earned three Purple Hearts for his bravery in combat. A testament to extraordinary sacrifice and patriotism. Following his military service, he lived a life rooted in humility and hard work, later working as a mail carrier in Detroit. A singer and musician with deep ties to gospel and soul music, Pop Snoop helped foster a musical foundation that influenced his son’s early exposure to church music and performance. Over time, he and Snoop Dogg built a positive and respectful relationship grounded in understanding and family pride.

At TCAA, Pop Snoop will expand into legacy storytelling, speaking engagements, brand collaborations, and appearances that celebrate service, faith, perseverance, and cultural heritage.

Grayson “The Professor” Boucher: Streetball Legend and Global Media Powerhouse

Grayson Scott “The Professor” Boucher has become one of the most recognized streetball players in the world. Turning professional at 18, he rose to prominence on the AND1 Mixtape Tour, starring in multiple seasons of ESPN’s AND1 Streetball and helping define an era of basketball entertainment.

Since then, Boucher has performed in over 40 countries, building a digital audience exceeding 20 million followers and generating more than 1 billion YouTube views. His viral content, including the wildly successful Spiderman Basketball series, has redefined sports entertainment in the digital age.

Boucher’s on-screen presence extends to Hollywood and streaming platforms, including appearances in Netflix’s hit film Hustle (2022) and the documentary Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1. Known for his creativity, discipline, and underdog mindset, The Professor continues to inspire young athletes and entrepreneurs worldwide.

Through TCAA, he will further expand opportunities in branded content, live events, keynote appearances, youth engagement initiatives, and media production.

Mario “Scar the Cholo” Ponce: Culture, Comedy, and Connection

Mario “Scar the Cholo” Ponce is a breakout social media influencer and actor best known for his role in the widely popular digital series Cholos Try. With more than 40 million views across platforms, Scar has built a loyal audience through humor, authenticity, and cultural storytelling.

Scar’s distinct on-screen presence, blending a classic cholo aesthetic with warmth and wit, has helped reshape perceptions and challenge stereotypes associated with cholo identity. His work highlights cultural pride while making audiences laugh, think, and connect. As digital media continues to redefine entertainment, Scar stands at the forefront of culture-forward storytelling.

At TCAA, he will broaden his reach through brand partnerships, scripted and unscripted media opportunities, appearances, and expanded digital ventures.

“We are excited to welcome Pop Snoop, Grayson, and Scar to the TCAA family,” said Connie Pheiff, Founder and Board Chair of Talent Concierge® Artists Agency. “Each of these individuals represents cultural influence in a powerful and unique way, from legacy and service, to global sports entertainment, to authentic digital storytelling. They are building bridges across generations and communities, and that aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate bold voices and create meaningful impact.”

At Talent Concierge® Artists Agency, these three talents will expand their platforms across speaking engagements, live events, media collaborations, and brand partnerships, amplifying their stories while creating new opportunities for engagement worldwide.

About Vernell “Pop Snoop” Varnado

Vernell Varnado is a Vietnam War veteran, musician, and cultural figure known for his legacy of service and musical influence. As the father of Snoop Dogg, he played a foundational role in shaping one of hip-hop’s most iconic artists while maintaining a life grounded in resilience, humility, and faith.

About Grayson “The Professor” Boucher

Grayson “The Professor” Boucher is a world-renowned streetball legend, actor, and digital creator. Rising to fame through the AND1 Mixtape Tour, he has since built a global following with over one billion video views and appearances in major film and streaming projects. He continues to inspire audiences through sport, entrepreneurship, and creativity.

About Mario “Scar the Cholo” Ponce

Mario “Scar the Cholo” Ponce is a social media influencer and actor recognized for his role in Cholos Try. With tens of millions of views across digital platforms, Scar blends humor and cultural authenticity to challenge stereotypes and celebrate community through engaging content.

About Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA)

Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA) is a brand, marketing, and PR agency for influential celebrities, entertainers, professional athletes, and industry visionaries, connecting bold voices with world-class brands. Learn more at https://www.tcaa.co.

