Poet Singer Andrew Huang Achieves 'All-Win' Historical Record At American 'Global Music Awards'

Taiwan poet singer Andrew Huang (a.k.a. Antzu) achieves “all-win” historical record at American “Global Music Awards” by winning for the 13th consecutive runs.

I never imagined that I could win 'Global Music Awards' for 13 times in a row. I'm really thrilled that my wins can help propel Mandarin music and literature onto the global stage for all to enjoy.” — Andrew Huang

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poet Singer Andrew HuangAchieves “All-Win” Historical Recordat American “Global Music Awards”13-Time Winner of American “Global Music Awards”with 9 Albums, 1 EP, 6 Singles, 20 Awards in TotalTurning poetry into songs, Taiwan poet singer Andrew Huang (a.k.a. Antzu) excels in adapting modern poems into pop/art hybrid songs. Huang achieves “all-win” historical record at American “Global Music Awards” last week by winning for the 13th consecutive runs.Last week, Huang won the internationally prestigious “Global Music Awards” for the 13 round in the United States. His song "In Dream" won a bronze award in the "Alternative Electronic Music" category, while "The River of Dreams, My Lover!" won a bronze award in the "Folk" category, taking home two awards.Huang's 13th consecutive win at “Global Music Awards” makes him the first artist in history to achieve "all-win" historical record at “Global Music Awards.” All nine of his albums, one EP, and six singles have won awards, accumulating a total of 20 awards."I feel immensely honored and flattered by this award win. I never imagined that I could be so lucky to win 'Global Music Awards' for 13 times in a row." Huang responded. "I'm really thrilled that my wins can help to propel Mandarin music and literature onto the global stage for all to enjoy. I'm honored to serve as an cultural ambassador role between the English and the Chinese speaking worlds."Huang won American “Global Music Awards” for the 13th round. He took home two Bronze Medal with his songs "In Dream" and "The River of Dreams, My Lover1". The double album "In Dream" is the first set of bilingual albums in music history, featuring 14 tracks recorded and performed in both Chinese and English languagees, showcasing unprecedented artistry and international sensitivities. Last year, "In Dream" double albums won a Bronze Medal for “Concept”, a Bronze Medal for “Bilingual Albums,” and a Bronze Medal for “Ballad” for the song "Love of My Love." The double album set garnered a total of five awards.Huang has propelled Taiwanese literary music onto the international stage, becoming a representative poet-singer figure in the Mando-pop music scene for the post-2000 era.Huang embodies the global trend of internationalization, emerging as a bilingual creator in the past decade, capable of communicating with two languages to the English and Chinese markets simultaneously.He is part of Taiwan's new generation of bilingual artists who are breaking into the English market in recent years. Taiwan author Yang Shuang-zi’s novel “Taiwan Travelogue” won the National Book Award for Translated Literature in 2024 and the Baifang Schell Book Prize for Translated Literature from Chinese Language. German-based Taiwan novelist Kevin Chen’s novel “Ghost Town” made it into New York Times’s “Most Anticipated Book of Fall 2022” book review by the New York Times.Huang's entire body of music works-- including the "Master Tribute- Daydream," "Master Tribute Songs," "In Dream" double albums set, the "EDM Heart Sutra EP," "In Quest of Love" album, and the “Troubadour” trilogy-- all garnered awards at “Global Music Awards.”Huang is a multi-talented artist. He is also a bilingual poet, painter, and video director. Huang's debut poetry book "Love Odes from a World in Ruins" won "National Outstanding Young Poet's Award" in Taiwan. Huang has received the prestigious "Chinese Writers and Artists Association Awards” for poetry in Taiwan twice and "Luxumbourg Art Prizes" for paintings in Europe.He currently serves as the Deputy Secretary-General at the Chinese Writers and Artists Association, and as a council member at the Chinese New Poetry Society. Born into an artistic family, Huang moved to the North America to receive bilingual education since high school, eventually becoming an internationally acclaimed artist."I moved to the United States for junior high school, and my life experiences have made me a person fluent in both Chinese and English, and with a hybrid blend of Chinese and Western cultures and values," said Huang. "I happened to be a pioneer. I think that in the next 20 years, the world will become an English-Chinese hybrid market and cultural structure. That will be wonderful!"Andrew Huang YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@antzupoetsinger.com Andrew Huang FaceBook fan page: www.facebook.com/antzupoetsinger Andrew Huang Spotify link: https://shorturl.at/hRaeH

Poet Singer Antzu EDM Ballad "In Dream"

