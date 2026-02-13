Submit Release
New York Man Who Used TikTok and Snapchat to Prey on Girls Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Offenses

JAMES PAGLIARO, 27, of Middletown, New York, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to multiple child exploitation offenses.

