Registered Sex Offender from Worcester Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Child Pornography Offense

BOSTON - A Worcester man was sentenced to over a decade in prison on Feb. 4, 2026 in federal court in Boston for possessing hundreds of files depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.