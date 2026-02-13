Submit Release
Jury Convicts Tuba City Man of Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Robbery

PHOENIX, Ariz. – On Feb. 5, 2026, a federal jury found Derick Lee Myron, 45, of Tuba City, Arizona, guilty of one count of Second-Degree Murder, three counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, four counts of Discharging a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence, and one count of Robbery. The guilty verdict followed an eight-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi. Sentencing is scheduled for May 19, 2026.

