U.S. Attorney’s Office Concludes Investigation Into Fatal Shooting

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced today that there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights or District of Columbia charges against Metropolitan Police Department Officer Epshane Porter for a shooting that occurred on November 17, 2025, and fatally injured a 25-year-old District resident (D.C.) at the side of 1221 47th Place, N.E., Washington, D.C. 

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


