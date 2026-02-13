Submit Release
Twelfth and Final Member of ‘21st and Vietnam’ Crew Sentenced to 101 Months on Narcotics, Weapons Counts

Van Robinson, 44, of the District of Columbia, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 101 months for his participation in the violent, armed gang of drug dealers known as the “21st and Vietnam” crew which distributed an array of narcotics in Northeast Washington D.C.

