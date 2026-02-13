U.S. Attorney’s Office Filed 114 Border-Related Cases This Week

SAN DIEGO – Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of California filed 114 border-related cases this week, including charges of bringing in aliens for financial gain, reentering the U.S. after deportation, and importation of controlled substances.

