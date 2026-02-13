27 Members And Associates Of Tren De Aragua Splinter Faction Anti-Tren Charged With 2024 Double Murder In The Bronx, And Sex Trafficking, Kidnapping, Racketeering, And Other Offenses

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, Acting Executive Associate Director of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), John A. Condon, and Co-Director of Joint Task Force Vulcan (“JTFV”), Christopher Eason, announced a 38-count Superseding (“S4”) Indictment (the “S4 Indictment”) charging 27 members of the Anti-Tren faction of the designated foreign terrorist organization Tren de Aragua (“TDA”) with offenses including racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering in connection with an April 15, 2024, double murder in the Bronx, murder-for-hire conspiracy, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy, and other offenses. 21 of the 27 defendants charged in the S4 Indictment were previously charged in a 12-count Indictment. Of the six newly added defendants, five are now in federal custody.

