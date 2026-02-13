Arizona Man Sentenced for Illegally Possessing Firearms After Communicating Online with Australian Killers

PHOENIX, Ariz. – An Arizona man who came to law enforcement’s attention as part of an investigation into the murder of two police officers and one civilian in Queensland, Australia, was sentenced yesterday in federal court to three years in prison for illegally possessing firearms and ammunition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.