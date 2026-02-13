Submit Release
Leader of Tijuana-based Fentanyl Trafficking Organization Sentenced

SAN DIEGO – Alejandro Salinas of Tijuana, Mexico, was sentenced in federal court today to 240 months in prison for leading an organization that trafficked large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico. Salinas previously pleaded guilty to participating in an international conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

