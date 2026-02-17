Trademarkia Launches GetBill™, Delivering Enterprise-Grade Customization and White-Glove Deployment for OpenClaw

MENLO PARK, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trademarkia today announced the launch of GetBill ™, a secure enterprise deployment and customization solution built around the OpenClaw AI agent framework. Designed for businesses that require stronger security controls, internal network deployment, and hands-on implementation support, GetBill provides white-glove onboarding and enterprise configuration for organizations seeking production-ready AI agents.While OpenClaw has gained attention for its powerful agent capabilities, many businesses face practical challenges when deploying advanced AI tools within regulated or security-conscious environments. GetBill was developed to bridge that gap.“OpenClaw is an impressive framework,” said Raj Abhyanker, Founder of Trademarkia. “But deploying AI agents inside a real enterprise environment—under compliance, security, and operational pressure—is very different from running a demo. GetBill provides the structure, deployment model, and white-glove configuration that enterprises need to put AI agents to work safely.”GetBill supports enterprise-ready deployment by offering on-premises installation inside the corporate firewall, enterprise authentication and access control configuration, and integration support across email, document systems, CRM platforms, billing tools, calendars, and internal databases. The system includes multi-modal interfaces such as browser extensions, chat, email-to-agent workflows, and voice interaction, along with ongoing configuration support and managed updates to ensure stability and performance over time.Rather than requiring internal IT teams to configure complex permission systems, scripts, and integration layers on their own, GetBill provides a guided implementation process designed to accelerate time to value while maintaining strong security controls.Many small and mid-sized enterprises lack the internal AI engineering resources required to deploy advanced agent frameworks securely. GetBill addresses this need through personalized onboarding, custom workflow configuration, security review and policy alignment, and continuous optimization support. The system is designed to operate within a company’s existing infrastructure and security policies, enabling AI agents to perform operational tasks such as email drafting, scheduling, document handling, reporting, and internal workflow automation.Trademarkia developed GetBill after deploying OpenClaw-based systems internally within its own operations serving more than 120,000 businesses worldwide. That experience highlighted the importance of enterprise authentication, controlled data access, structured rollout processes, and hands-on configuration.“We built GetBill to solve our own operational challenges first,” added Abhyanker. “Now we’re making that enterprise-grade implementation model available to other organizations.”GetBill is now available to select businesses seeking secure, enterprise-ready OpenClaw deployments with white-glove service and ongoing support.For more information, visit: https://www.getbill.ai/ Watch the overview video: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/thepatentattorney_openclaw-agenticai-claude-ugcPost-7427044398741348352-5IBl?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAAABSxcB-0zwOROTGYW72ZaqIQVJY9BM3Hw About TrademarkiaTrademarkia is a legal technology company serving more than 120,000 businesses worldwide, providing trademark, patent, and intellectual property services. By combining legal expertise with advanced technology, Trademarkia develops solutions designed to help businesses operate more efficiently and securely.

