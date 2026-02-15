2026 Fujian Spring Festival Gala to Air at the First Day of Chinese Lunar New Year

Fujian Spring Festival Gala Traditional Dance Fujian New Year's Eve dinner

February 17, 2026 Fujian Spring Festival Gala will be broadcast worldwide, including Southeast Television, Cross-Strait Television and ICN TV Network

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- February 17 (the first day of the Lunar New Year), Winds Across the Miles, Springlight We Share—the 2026 Fujian Spring Festival Gala—will be broadcast worldwide. Renowned artists from China and beyond, including Ah Niu, Jiang Yuheng, Lu Zhuo, Wang Linkai, Vinida, Xu Junshuo, Yao Chen, Zheng Qiyuan, and Zhang Yingxi, will gather in the tide-surging Southeast China, united by the winds stretching ten thousand miles.Three Locations Linked, the Winds of Fujian Crossing Mountains and SeasThe cultural winds of Fujian originate in Fujian, sweep across the Taiwan Strait, blow south to the Nanyang (Southeast Asia), and resound around the globe. This year, the Fujian Spring Festival Gala pioneers an cross-regional linkage format across three locations: Fujian, the Taiwan region, and Melaka, Malaysia—representing the “Origin,” “Extension,” and “Echo” of Fujian culture.From Quanzhou’s Songjiangzhen Martial Performance, to Malaysia’s 24 Festive Drums, to Taipei’s Douzhen Drum performance, different lands share the same bloodline. Different drumbeats strike the same heartbeat. In the song Peach Blossoms in Full Bloom, sung by Malaysian singer Ah Niu, emotions passed down through generations of Baba Nyonya families intertwine with the story of overseas Chinese leaders protecting old streets and preserving Chinese traditions. Meanwhile, The One Who Carves Time, performed together by Taiwanese singer Jiang Yuheng and Fuzhou-born singer Vinida, gives voice to the shared cultural memories of Taipei and Fuzhou.Emotional Bonds: Shared Reunion with the Taiwan Region and Overseas ChineseSame roots, one heart, one dream. The Fujian Spring Festival Gala focuses on the emotional bonds across the Taiwan Strait and among overseas Chinese, offering audiences at home and abroad a “cultural reunion dinner” rich with the spirit of the overseas Chinese community.Inspired by the real-life story of the Fuzhou Sea Heroes Baseball Team, whose players come from both sides of the Strait, the performance Fervent Youth reflects cross-strait youth exchanges. The Minnan golden classics scene show Where the Heart Finds Peace, There Is Home evokes heartfelt resonance across the seas through familiar hometown melodies. Soaring Swallowtail Ridges, which also protect the red-brick houses of Southern Fujian and Kinmen, feature in the dance Twin Swallows Returning to the Ridge, portraying a cultural totem that unites Minnan people on both sides of the Strait and across the globe by blood ties, while carrying Fujian people’s enduring attachment to home.In Jonker Street, Melaka, Malaysia—often called “Little Quanzhou”—cameras explore this Minnan-style street with over 600 years of history, capturing the strong Lunar New Year vibes as local Chinese communities hang lanterns, paste Spring Festival couplets, and joyfully toss yusheng (lo hei in Cantonese, a traditional Chinese New Year raw fish salad symbolizing prosperity) together. The true story of overseas Chinese leader Yan Tianlu promoting the joint China–Malaysia UNESCO nomination of The Wangchuan Ceremony brings the “Overseas Chinese Spirit” vividly to life.Winds Across the Miles, Springlight We Share—the 2026 Fujian Spring Festival Gala will premiere globally at 19:35 on February 17 (the first day of the Lunar New Year) on Southeast Television and Cross-Strait Television. From the evening of February 17 to February 19, it will also air on overseas platforms, including Radio Televisyen Malaysia, Filipino-Chinese Television, European Satellite TV, ICN TV Network, Kwai, and Chinese Headlines.

2026 Fujian Spring Festival Gala Trailer

