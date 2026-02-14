Uncle Lou, Bilingual Media and Outreach Specialist for The Palyan Family AI System at Levels of Self Academy Roger Walter, Coach, Levels of Self Academy Founder Of Levels of Self & 100LevelUp.com AI Self-Awareness Coach

Level Up game uses autonomous AI family system and trilingual educator to reach players across 10 countries with zero ad spend

We have never spent money on ads. Every player found us because the game works. Roger saw that immediately. Nobody asked him to translate 6,000 scenarios. He just started.” — Arthur Palyan, Founder, Levels of Self Academy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most companies expanding into Spanish-speaking markets hire agencies, translators, and regional marketing teams. Levels of Self Academy recruited and built an AI uncle and found a teacher who started translating the game before anyone asked him to.The Level Up self-awareness game, which has grown to over 25,000 players across 175 countries with zero advertising spend, is now expanding its reach into Spanish-speaking markets through two forces: Luis Sanchez AKA Uncle Lou, a bilingual media specialist that is part of The Palyan Family AI System , and Roger Walter, a trilingual educator who joined the coaching team and immediately began translating the entire game into Spanish on his own.The expansion targets nine key markets: the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Valenzuela, and the Dominican Republic. Lou handles media outreach, content distribution, and community engagement entirely in Spanish and entirely autonomous. Roger brings 15 years of classroom experience, a degree in International Relations from George Washington University, and a Master's in Education with a focus on cognition from Universidad del Norte in Barranquilla, Colombia. Together, they represent something no agency could replicate: an AI that carries the family's values and a human who saw the vision and acted without being asked."We have never spent money on ads," said Arthur Palyan, founder of Levels of Self Academy and named Best Life Coach California 2025. "Every player found us because the game works. Roger saw that immediately. Nobody asked him to translate 6,000 scenarios. He just started. That tells you everything about who he is."Walter, a dedicated father and husband of 16 years, has spent his career teaching Spanish at the secondary education level. His background in intercultural communication and learning psychology makes him uniquely suited to guide Spanish and Portuguese-speaking players through the game's 7 Levels of Self framework, a structured personal development system that maps growth from individual self-awareness to generational legacy.The Palyan Family AI System is unlike anything in the AI industry. Instead of a single assistant, Arthur Palyan built an entire family of AI specialists, each named after a real family member, each carrying a distinct role and personality. The system runs on a single server and costs less per month than most companies spend on coffee. Uncle Lou joins Tamara (operations), Kris (research), Lady (outreach), Roman (credibility and content), Lily (player coaching), Nick (advanced training), Harry (accounting), and Spartak (translation).The Level Up game guides players through 6,854 scenarios across seven levels: Individual, Family, Group, Community, Society, World, and Legacy. Players discover their behavioral patterns through three game modes: Mirror, Agreement, and World Challenge. Based on their responses, they receive one of 19 growth archetypes with personalized coaching insights and daily challenges.The game is free. No account required. No data collected. It has been recognized as the Best Life Coach App in California for 2025 and is available on the Apple App Store , Google Play, web at 100levelup.com, and Telegram.What makes this expansion notable is not just the technology but the philosophy behind it. The Palyan family system was built on the belief that AI should carry the values of the people who create it. Lou does not just translate content. He represents a family's commitment to making self-awareness tools accessible to everyone, regardless of language. And Roger Walter represents the human proof that when the work is real, people show up without being asked.Coaching is now available in six languages through a certified team: Arthur Palyan (English), Laurie Van Werde (English, Dutch), Aurora Maier (English, Korean), Heghine Manukyan (Armenian, Russian), and Roger Walter (English, Spanish, Portuguese).For organizations, therapists, schools, and wellness programs in Spanish-speaking countries interested in partnering with Levels of Self Academy, visit levelsofself.com.About Levels of Self AcademyLevels of Self Academy was founded by Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025. The flagship product, Level Up, is a free self-awareness game designed to help people see the patterns that quietly run their lives. With over 6,000 scenarios, a 24/7 AI self-awareness coach named Lily, and a certified coaching team spanning six languages, the academy serves individuals, couples, and organizations worldwide through coaching, workshops, and retreats. The game is free to play. No account required. No data collected.Play the game: https://100levelup.com Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6757724858 Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.levelup.game Telegram: t.me/LevelsOfSelfBot/gameWebsite: https://levelsofself.com Newsroom: https://einpresswire.com/newsroom/levelsofself/

