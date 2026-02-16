African Adventure Specialists Launches 2026 Departures for 9 Day Classic Tanzania Safari

Serengeti and Balloon Safari

African Adventure announces its 2026 departures for the 9 Days Classic Tanzania Safari, a journey through Tanzania’s celebrated wildlife destinations

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- African Adventure Specialists has announced the official release of its 2026 departure dates for the highly sought after 9 Days Classic Tanzania Safari , a signature journey through Tanzania’s most celebrated wildlife destinations. Operating throughout the entire year of 2026, the program offers travelers an expertly curated experience across Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Lake Manyara, Tarangire, and Arusha.The itinerary has been designed to showcase the best of Tanzania’s northern safari circuit, combining exceptional wildlife encounters with premium accommodations and the expertise of African Adventure Specialists’ professional driver guides.A Comprehensive Wildlife JourneyThe safari begins in Arusha, where guests are welcomed at Kilimanjaro International Airport and transferred to the Four Points by Sheraton Arusha for a relaxing start.From there, African Adventure Specialists guides travelers through a series of world renowned parks:• Tarangire National Park – Famous for its baobab studded landscapes and large elephant herds, guests enjoy two days of immersive game drives.• Lake Manyara National Park – A compact but diverse ecosystem known for tree climbing lions, flamingos, and lush forests. Serengeti National Park – Tanzania’s most iconic wildlife sanctuary, offering sweeping plains, big cats, and year round wildlife activity.• Ngorongoro Crater – A UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to one of the highest concentrations of wildlife in Africa, including the Big Five.Accommodations include Tarangire Simba Lodge, Acacia Farm Lodge, and Kubu Kubu Tented Lodge, each selected for comfort, location, and service quality.2026 Pricing and Seasonal OptionsAfrican Adventure Specialists offers flexible pricing based on group size and season, with rates available for 2–6 travelers.Peak Season (Jan–March, June–October 2026)Prices range from $3,649 to $4,500 per person.Shoulder Season (1 Nov–14 Dec 2026)Prices range from $3,445 to $4,198 per person.Green Season (April–May 2026)Prices range from $3,275 to $4,130 per person.Single Room Supplements (SRS) apply, with a maximum of two single rooms per group at the published rate.Optional experiences include a Serengeti Balloon Safari (USD 546 per person) and a Maasai Village Visit (USD 30 per person).What the Package IncludesAfrican Adventure Specialists’ 2026 safari package features:• Personalized meet and greet services• Private 4x4 Land Cruiser with pop up roof• Professional English speaking driver guide• Full board accommodation during safari• Bed & breakfast stay in Arusha• All park fees and government taxes• Complimentary drinking water during game drives• All scheduled tours, transfers, and entrance feesExclusions include international flights, visas, festival supplements, travel insurance, tipping, personal expenses, and any activities not listed in the itinerary.A Signature Experience from African Adventure SpecialistsThe 9 Day Classic Tanzania Safari remains one of African Adventure Specialists’ flagship itineraries, celebrated for its rich wildlife diversity, scenic landscapes, and expertly guided experiences. With 2026 departures now open, the company encourages travelers to secure their preferred dates early, particularly during peak migration periods.About African Adventure SpecialistsAfrican Adventure Specialists is a premier, locally owned safari company offering luxury, tailor-made journeys across East Africa. From extraordinary wildlife encounters to breathtaking beach escapes, they specialize in creating personalized, unforgettable travel experiences. With offices in Nairobi, Arusha, and Kigali, their expert team ensures that each journey is meticulously planned for the ultimate adventure.The destinations include Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Zanzibar. The travel styles offered are Connoisseur Tours, Classic Tours, Adventure Tours, Cultural Safaris, Photography Tours, Scheduled/Series Tours, and Beach Extensions.Fully regulated by the Ministry of Tourism of Kenya and the Tanzania Tourism Authority, African Adventure Specialists holds membership with prestigious organizations, including Beach ExtensionsFor inquiries and bookings, please contact African Travel Specialists at:Head Office: Nairobi, KenyaBranch Offices: Arusha, Tanzania | Kigali, RwandaEmail: safaris@africanadventure.co.keWebsite: www.africanadventure.co.ke For More Information and Media Contact:Arnelle KendallArnelle Kendall InternationalTel: +1 561 789 8286Email: arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.comContact: Andrew KitemaAfrican Adventure Specialistssafaris@africanadventure.co.keMembership & Accreditations: USTOA, APTA, ATTA, KATO BONDED

