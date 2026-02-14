NCRF 27th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo™ to Honor Black History Month with $20 Million in Scholarships Available

Dr. Theresa Price with students at After Show

In celebrating the legacy of HBCUs, the event features resources, opportunities and access to over 200 colleges and other training and career connections

“Our Los Angeles Expo marks 27 years of changing lives through access to education. That it’s on Valentine’s Day and during Black History Month is a powerful reminder of possibilities.” — Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), will host its 27th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo™ on Saturday, February 14, from 9:00 a.m. to2:00 p.m., at a new location in L.A. County, at the Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768.The Los Angeles Black College Expo™ celebrates Black History Month with an array of opportunities for students across Southern California. Open to high school students, college students, and adult learners, the expo creates a powerful space where futures begin. Students will have direct access toresources, funding and access to higher education and career training.Students and families will be able to connect with over 200 colleges, universities, workforce training programs, and community organizations committed to student success. Employers and workforce partners will also be on-site to share information about internships, apprenticeships, training programs,and career pathways that lead to long-term economic mobility.Highlighting the rich history and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the expo also empowers students to explore pathways that align with their academic goals, career interests, and personal purpose. Select colleges and institutions will offer application fee waivers, scholarships,and on-the-spot admissions, helping to remove financial and procedural barriers to enrollment.In addition to college and career access, attendees will engage in interactive seminars such as 411 for Student Athletes and How to Start a Business & Maintain it Powered by Comerica Bank. Sessions will also include NCRF Celebrity Ambassadors – How to Get A's in English featuring Hip Hop Legend Yo-Yo, featuring Blessed Mode author Actor/Comedian Kel Mitchell and From Dreams 2 Realities featuring Actor/Comedian London Brown. Wells Fargo will lead a special Financial Health Series with the opportunity for students to receive a match incentive towards their account.Auditions for Band Scholarships will take place on-site, with thousands of dollars available. Interested students should bring their instruments and be prepared to meet with HBCU band directors. Students will also experience a special “LIVE” HBCU Cultural Spotlight, complete with a dance auditionworkshop taught by Divas of Compton Founder Kehli Berry and a special performance by the Divas of Compton. NCRF is also excited to welcome new Celebrity Ambassador, Television Personality Ace Greene from Love Island USA Season 7.“Our Los Angeles Expo marks 27 years of changing lives through access to education. That it’s on Valentine’s Day and during Black History Month is a powerful reminder of possibilities. We celebrate that power of love,” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of the National College ResourcesFoundation.Presented by National College Resources Foundation, the 27 th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo™ is sponsored by Active Minds, California Community Colleges HBCU Transfer Guarantee, Casualty Actuarial Society, Comerica Bank, Edison International Foundation, Foundation Clothing,Honda, Huston-Tillotson University, Los Angeles Community College District, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, NCRF-TV, U.S. Army, America’s Navy, United States Help Desk Academy, US Bank, Good Molecules, and Wells Fargo.The Los Angeles Black College Expo™ is open to students of all backgrounds and their families. Pre-registration is encouraged. To learn more or for tickets, visit www.thecollegeexpo.org/ncrf-events/eventsor call 877-427-4100.Founded in 1999, National College Resources Foundation hosted its first Black College Expo™ in 2000 in Los Angeles, California, drawing more than 35,000 attendees. Since then, NCRF has continued in its mission to change lives through education by helping over 700,000 students gain access to highereducation and facilitating more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants.Follow NCRF on Twitter: @ncrfoundationInstagram: @ncrfoundation.orgSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube: youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetworkSupport NCRF’s mission to connect underserved students to college, careers, and beyond: https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Beginning its 27 th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its College Expos™, The Movement Enrichment Program,STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Programs (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource,homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities.

We Are NCRF

