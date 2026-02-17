African Adventure Specialists Reports Operations Across Five East African Destinations

Andrew Kitema Co-Owner and Director of African Adventure Specialists

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- African Adventure Specialists , a destination management company headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, reports its continued operations across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Zanzibar. The company provides structured travel programs and custom itineraries for individual travelers, groups, and corporate clients.The company organizes safaris in the Maasai Mara, Serengeti, and Bwindi forests, as well as gorilla trekking programs, cultural visits, and coastal stays in Zanzibar and Diani. Programs are developed in coordination with licensed guides, lodges, and regional service providers.African Adventure Specialists operates offices in Nairobi, Arusha, and Kigali. Its services include tailor-made safaris, photography tours, scheduled tours, corporate travel programs, and beach extensions. The company works with travel advisors and trade partners to coordinate travel arrangements from planning through completion.According to Co-Owner and Director Andrew Kitema , the company integrates tourism practices that align with regional regulations and conservation policies. Programs are conducted in cooperation with local communities and tourism authorities.African Adventure Specialists holds membership with the Kenya Association of Tour Operators (KATO) and the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO).About African Adventure SpecialistsAfrican Adventure Specialists is a destination management company headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, with branch offices in Arusha, Tanzania, and Kigali, Rwanda. The company provides structured travel programs and custom itineraries across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Zanzibar, focusing on organized safari , cultural, and leisure experiences.Programs are designed to integrate sustainable tourism principles alongside professional travel services.Fully regulated by regional tourism authorities, African Adventure Specialists holds memberships with organizations including KATO and TATO, ensuring professional standards and compliance in all operations.Media Contact:Arnelle KendallArnelle Kendall InternationalTel: +1 561 789 8286Email: arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.comCompany Contact:Andrew KitemaAfrican Adventure SpecialistsEmail: safaris@africanadventure.co.keWebsite: www.africanadventurespecialists.com Membership & Accreditations: USTOA, APTA, ATTA, KATO BONDED

