LARRY COLEMAN 2020 AND KOAT RECORDS ANNOUNCE 'NO KINGS' WEST COAST TOUR WITH KOTTONMOUTH KINGS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larry Coleman 2020 and KOAT Records proudly announce the “No Kings” West Coast Tour with Kottonmouth Kings, a powerful collaboration that unites bold independence, raw energy, and an unfiltered message of creative freedom. The highly anticipated tour will stretch from Oregon to Colorado, bringing fans a series of high-energy performances, unforgettable experiences, and an authentic celebration of music and unity.“The ‘No Kings’ Tour represents what we stand for — freedom, expression, and no limits,” said Larry Coleman. “Bringing Kottonmouth Kings into this wave takes it to another level. Together, we’re creating something real for the fans — movement, message, and music that hits home.”KOAT Records’ Executive Director, Tre Williams, added, “This tour captures the spirit of independence and collaboration. Larry and the Kottonmouth Kings share an unmatched passion for connecting with their audiences, and their combined energy is going to set the West ablaze from Oregon to Colorado.”The Larry Coleman 2020 x KOAT Records “No Kings” West Coast Tour with Kottonmouth Kings will feature live sets, surprise appearances, exclusive merchandise, and immersive fan experiences throughout the tour. Limited VIP packages and behind-the-scenes access will also be available for dedicated supporters.Fans can find tour dates, tickets, and exclusive updates at www.larrycoleman2020.com and www.koatrecords.store About Larry Coleman 2020Larry Coleman is a trailblazing artist and cultural visionary known for his innovation and authenticity. His movement transcends music — it’s a voice for individuality, freedom, and the power of staying true to your story.About KOAT RecordsKOAT Records is an independent label built on creativity and empowerment. The label champions visionary artists who challenge convention, elevate their communities, and push music forward on their own terms.About Kottonmouth KingsKottonmouth Kings are icons of the independent music scene, fusing hip-hop, rock, and counterculture into a signature sound that has influenced fans for decades. Their commitment to self-expression and boundary-breaking artistry continues to inspire new generations.For press inquiries, please contact Free Agent Music or KOAT Records at press@koatrecords.store.

