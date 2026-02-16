AI in Dentistry 2026: Dr. Kathryn Alderman to Present at Chicago Dental Society Midwinter
Dr. Kathryn Alderman, DDS, EMBA, speaking on stage about AI implementation in dentistry, workflow optimization, measurable KPI frameworks, and HIPAA-compliant artificial intelligence adoption for modern dental practices.
Dr. Kathryn Alderman pictured with Dr. Bill Simon at the Chicago Dental Society (CDS) Midwinter Meeting in Chicago, engaging in discussions on dental industry leadership, professional collaboration, clinical excellence, and the future of dental practice management.
Dr. Kathryn Alderman presents a measurable AI framework at CDS Midwinter 2026 covering Dentistry workflow, case acceptance, revenue growth and HIPAA compliance.
Dental leaders in 2026 face compounding pressures, including staffing shortages, rising supply and technology costs, marketing competition, insurance reimbursement delays, and increasing administrative burden. In this environment, trial-and-error AI adoption can introduce operational disruption rather than efficiency.
Dr. Kathryn Alderman, DDS, EMBA, dentist and AI implementation strategist, will present “AI Advantage in Dentistry: From Hype to Reality” at the Chicago Dental Society (CDS) Midwinter Meeting 2026 on Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM in Room W471B. Attendees may earn 1.5 ADA CERP continuing education credits.
“In 2026, dentistry is flooded with AI promises,” said Dr. Alderman. “Most practices don’t have an AI problem-they have a workflow problem. AI doesn’t fix chaos; it amplifies it. The practices that succeed will be the correct adopters.”
The AI Advantage Standard: If It Doesn’t Move Metrics, It Doesn’t Scale
During the Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting presentation, Dr. Alderman will outline the five most common AI implementation errors in dentistry:
• Purchasing AI tools before workflow mapping
• Failing to establish baseline performance metrics
• Not assigning a designated internal AI champion
• Automating patient-facing systems prematurely
• Inadequate training and change management processes
The session introduces a structured 90-day AI pilot framework using measurable dental practice performance indicators, including:
• Missed call percentage and speed-to-answer
• Booking conversion rates
• Unscheduled treatment value
• Case acceptance by procedure category
• Administrative hours saved per week
• Hygiene reactivation rate
• Accounts receivable days and claims cycle time
Reasonable 90-day benchmarks discussed include reducing missed calls below 10%, increasing booking conversion to 70–85%, decreasing unscheduled treatment backlog by 10–25%, reducing no-shows by 10–20%, and saving 5–10 hours per week across administrative and clinical documentation workflows.
An anonymized example to be shared involves a private practice with $1.2 million in diagnosed but unscheduled treatment. After implementing automated recall sequences and prioritizing high-value pending care, the practice reduced its unscheduled treatment backlog by 22% within four months while increasing hygiene reactivation by 17%-without adding operatories or staff.
Additional case examples presented will include AI-supported radiographic analysis to improve diagnostic communication, AI call handling systems that reduced missed calls from 28% to 8%, and AI documentation tools that decreased administrative burden and accelerated insurance processing.
The program also addresses HIPAA compliance standards for AI in dentistry, including Business Associate Agreements (BAAs), encryption in transit and at rest, role-based access controls, audit logs, data retention policies, and documented staff training protocols for any AI platform handling protected health information (PHI).
Dr. Alderman will also discuss a common failure pattern in AI adoption: purchasing technology before standardizing workflow processes. In many cases, practices experience low adoption and unclear ROI until implementation is reset with defined KPIs, assigned ownership, and structured weekly training cadence.
Primary Resource for Dental Leaders
Dental practice owners, administrators, and DSO leaders can visit the AI Solutions page to explore proven solutions for common workflow and performance challenges-and schedule a free AI Advantage consultation.
About Dr. Kathryn Alderman, DDS, EMBA
Dr. Kathryn Alderman is a dentist and AI implementation strategist specializing in measurable, HIPAA-compliant AI adoption for dental practices and DSOs. With more than 20 years of clinical and business leadership, she helps organizations translate AI into operational outcomes through workflow-first implementation plans, defined KPI baselines, and structured change management.
Her work focuses on measurable performance indicators, including missed calls, booking conversion, case acceptance, unscheduled treatment, hygiene reactivation, administrative efficiency, and revenue-cycle performance.
She is the founder of Intelligent Care Alliance in Miami, Florida, where she develops structured AI frameworks-including a 90-day AI pilot plan with governance controls-to ensure AI improves performance, protects PHI, and scales responsibly.
About Intelligent Care Alliance
Intelligent Care Alliance is an AI implementation company serving dental practices, DSOs, and healthcare organizations. The firm designs and deploys custom AI agents and provides an orchestration system that coordinates multiple AI tools across key workflows-from patient communication and scheduling to documentation, case acceptance, and revenue-cycle operations.
The organization partners with leading AI companies in dentistry and healthcare to integrate best-in-class solutions into a unified, measurable deployment model. Every engagement centers on workflow mapping, training, governance, and KPI-based performance tracking to drive operational efficiency, compliant AI use, and sustainable revenue growth.
Dr. Kathryn Alderman
Intelligent Care Alliance
intelligentcarealliance@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.