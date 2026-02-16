Metabolic Revolution Launches Initiative to Bring Metabolic Psychiatry Education to New Physicians

Metabolic Revolution launches campaign to provide graduating psychiatry residents across the U.S. with a foundational metabolic psychiatry text

Nonprofit raises funds to put metabolic psychiatry texts directly into the hands of new psychiatrists nationwide.

I’m grateful to Metabolic Revolution for helping bring these ideas to young physicians, equipping them with knowledge that has the potential to improve and even transform the lives of their patients.” — Dr. Christopher Palmer, Harvard psychiatrist and author of Brain Energy.

HOPKINS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metabolic Revolution has launched a nationwide educational initiative to distribute foundational metabolic psychiatry books to recent psychiatry residency graduates. The initiative targets a gap that persists across nearly every training program in the country: most psychiatrists complete residency without meaningful exposure to the growing evidence linking metabolic dysfunction to mental illness. The initiative will send a copy of Brain Energy by Dr. Christopher Palmer or Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind by Dr. Georgia Ede to recent psychiatry graduates as they begin building their clinical practice.This initiative responds to a stark disconnect: peer-reviewed evidence shows metabolic interventions can improve brain function and reduce psychiatric symptoms, yet fewer than one percent of residency programs teach them. Metabolic Revolution is asking the public to help change that.“We are standing at the beginning of a profound shift in how we understand mental illness,” says Amy Laughlin, Board Member of Metabolic Revolution. "By equipping new psychiatrists with the science of metabolic health, we are planting seeds of possibility: for better outcomes, for empowered physicians, and for a future in which recovery is not the exception, but the expectation. This initiative is about restoring hope to the practice of psychiatry and to the millions of people it serves.”“After decades of standing still, our beloved field of psychiatry is taking a quantum leap forward,” says Dr. Georgia Ede, Harvard-trained psychiatrist and author of Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind. “We became psychiatrists to bring hope, understanding, and peace of mind to people suffering with mental health conditions, yet it is painfully obvious that medications and psychotherapy leave far too many without meaningful relief. Metabolic Revolution’s vision is to gift this next generation of psychiatrists with the cutting-edge science they need to address the nutritional and metabolic roots of mental health disorders, so that they can go beyond simple symptom suppression and empower their patients to imagine and work toward the possibility of lasting recovery.”“I’m grateful to Metabolic Revolution for helping bring these ideas to young physicians, equipping them with knowledge that has the potential to improve—and even transform—the lives of their patients,” says Dr. Christopher Palmer, Harvard psychiatrist and author of Brain Energy.To learn more, please visit www.metabolicrevolution.org To request an interview, please contact info@metabolicrevolution.orgMetabolic Revolution is a 501(c)(3) non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to transforming nutrition and healthcare in America. Our mission is to spread awareness of the powerful healing that metabolic therapies provide.

