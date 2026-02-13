Council Adopts Resolution Urging Reopening of South End Branch Library

The Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilor Culpepper in support of reopening the South End Branch of the Boston Public Library and recognizing the contributions of Marleen Nienhuis to improving the branch.

The South End Branch has been closed since April 2021 due to repeated flooding. A full reopening of a new facility is not expected until at least 2027. As a result, nearly 50,000 South End residents have been without a neighborhood library for more than four years, forcing many to rely on distant branches and creating a significant gap in access to essential public resources.

Prior to its closure, the branch served as an educational and civic hub for the community, offering children’s programming, literacy initiatives, technology access, workforce development services, and a free gathering space. The prolonged loss of these services has disproportionately impacted children, families, seniors, immigrants, and low-income residents, eliminating early literacy programs, homework support, ESOL groups, computer access, and community meeting space.

The resolution notes that South End community members and organizations have identified feasible options for consistent temporary library services during the closure, but that current offerings remain limited and inadequate to meet neighborhood needs.

The measure also honors Marleen Nienhuis, a longtime South End resident and community advocate who made significant contributions to strengthening and improving the South End Branch Library. The community room at the branch was named in her honor in recognition of her service and commitment to the neighborhood.

Through the resolution, the Council urges the City of Boston and the Boston Public Library to reopen the South End Branch as soon as possible, expedite the current timeline for full reopening by 2027, and immediately provide consistent, accessible, and adequately resourced temporary library services in the South End during the closure. The resolution also calls for regular multi-day weekly hours and core services for children and adults.