Embracing the Spirit of Ramadan Across Boston and Beyond

With the sacred month of Ramadan approaching, the Council, through a resolution offered by Councilor Culpepper and co-sponsored by Councilors Pepén and Coletta Zapata, sent heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community locally and globally.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide through daily fasting, prayer, charity, and spiritual reflection. The month marks the revelation of the Holy Quran to the Prophet Muhammad and is a time for communal bonding, gratitude, and helping those in need. For many, the practice of fasting also fosters empathy for individuals experiencing poverty.

The resolution acknowledges the vital role of the Muslim community in Boston and Massachusetts, highlighting contributions across arts, education, small business, medicine, public service, unions, media, non-profits, mosques, and community advocacy. The Council invokes blessings on the Muslim community as Ramadan is estimated to begin the evening of February 17, 2026, and conclude on March 20, 2026.