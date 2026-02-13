Attorney General Bonta Opposes Trump Administration’s Discontinuation of Education Grants Due to Transgender-Inclusive Policies

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general in submitting an amicus brief in Board of Education of the City School District of the City of New York v. U.S. Department of Education challenging the U.S. Department of Education’s (U.S. ED) discontinuation of grant funding for New York City Public Schools (NYC Schools) due to allegations that their transgender-inclusive polices violate Title IX. In the brief, Attorney General Bonta and the coalition argue that transgender-inclusive policies are not only permitted under Title IX, but also protect transgender youth from serious harms and foster a safe and more supportive school environment for all students.

“This is yet another attempt by the Trump Administration to attack transgender individuals’ rights by targeting states’ lawful policies that protect transgender students from discrimination,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Transgender-inclusive policies have been demonstrated to create improved educational environments and outcomes for all students, whether they are transgender or cisgender. U.S. ED’s discontinuation of crucial grant funding is nothing more than an unjust effort to advance a hateful agenda. We will fight to protect our transgender communities from discrimination and secure safe, prosperous school environments for all Americans.”

In September 2025, U.S. ED announced a decision to discontinue several federal five-year grants that support NYC magnet schools, alleging, among other things, that the schools’ policies violate Title IX because they allow transgender individuals to use bathrooms or participate in sports consistent with their gender identity. This decision stripped NYC Schools of $45 million in federal funds remaining on the grants, which would have continued through 2028. In October 2025, NYC Schools filed a lawsuit against U.S. ED in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, arguing that U.S. ED’s decision violates the Administrative Procedure Act.

In today’s amicus brief, Attorney General Bonta and the coalition ask the district court to grant NYC Schools’ motion for summary judgment to require U.S. ED to continue providing the grants it discontinued. In the brief, Attorney General Bonta and the coalition argue that:

Policies that protect transgender youth from discrimination protect such youth against serious physical and mental harms and support broader school climates that enhance students’ well-being and improve learning outcomes; and

Contrary to U.S. ED’s claims, Title IX, at minimum, permits states and municipalities to adopt and enforce inclusive policies in their own jurisdictions that ensure that transgender students can access school facilities and activities consistent with their gender identity.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to defending transgender students’ rights. On December 23, 2025, Attorney General Bonta submitted an amicus brief opposing challenges to Minnesota’s state policies allowing transgender students to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity. On November 18, 2025, Attorney General Bonta submitted an amicus brief supporting two transgender female students’ lawsuits challenging West Virginia and Idaho laws barring transgender girls from participating in youth sports consistent with their gender identity.

In filing today’s amicus brief, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of New York, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.