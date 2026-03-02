The Collins Center First to introduce new laser technology to Connecticut

The Collins Center (formerly Beth Collins MD) First in Connecticut to Introduce HALO TRIBRID by Sciton

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Collins Center , under the direction of board-certified plastic surgeon Beth Collins, MD, has become the first and only medical practice in Connecticut to offer the HALO TRIBRID laser system by Sciton.The HALO TRIBRID is the world’s first triple-wavelength laser platform, combining three award-winning technologies within a single handpiece. This multi-faceted workstation enables targeted treatment of every skin layer in one efficient session, supporting comprehensive skin resurfacing through precise multi-layer renewal.The system integrates deep resurfacing capabilities, pigment correction, texture and tone refinement, and collagen stimulation, allowing for customized treatment protocols based on individual patient needs.“The addition of the HALO TRIBRID reflects our ongoing commitment to providing patients with the most advanced technologies available in aesthetic medicine,” said Dr. Beth Collins. “We are pleased to be the exclusive provider of this platform in Connecticut.”The Collins Center is a plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine practice located in Guilford, Connecticut.About The Collins CenterThe Collins Center specializes in plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine, offering a full range of surgical and non-surgical treatments under the leadership of board-certified plastic surgeon Beth Collins, MD. The practice is committed to delivering personalized care using the latest advancements in the field.

