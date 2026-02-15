Ontario's Best Gravel Cycling Getaway Announces 2026 Retreats

Colourful corridors along scenic gravel roads typical of the region.

Missing Link Adventure Tours offers cycling getaways in Ontario for all types of riders and features the great gravel cycling in the Almaguin Highlands.

We are excited to announce our 2026 cycling retreats with options for a range of riders. We look forward to returning guests and introducing new ones to the incredible riding in Almaguin Highlands.” — Rob Edmonstone

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ontario is a huge province with great riding opportunities across a diverse range of disciplines. Did you know one of the best cycling getaways in Ontario is nestled alongside quiet back roads, just north of Muskoka and between Algonquin Park and Georgian Bay? And it is a quickly becoming a favourite destination among Ontario cyclists.Missing Link Adventure Tours is a cycling focused retreat, specializing in gravel cycling getaways that bring together all the ingredients for an incredible stay and days of riding. The core components of a cycling getaway at Missing Link Adventure Tours is great riding, scenery, food and relaxing.Missing Link Adventure Tour's goal is to provide the best cycling getaway experience in Ontario, and guest reviews show they are on the right route!In addition to creating customized cycling getaways for clubs and friends, Missing Link Adventure Tours offers a series of retreats perfect for a variety of gravel cyclists. Retreats typically include three days of riding from Friday through Sunday, accommodation and all guest's meals. Some retreats include an early arrival option to help guest's avoid busy weekend traffic and maximize riding time. The accommodation supports intimate group sizes of 6-8 for most retreat options.Base Builder – Base Builder is designed to get your early season training underway. Base Builder Weekends feature personalized route design based on each guest’s own goals. No minimum or maximum distances, riding itineraries are suited to individual guest's early season form and to support building towards the coming season. Base Builder weekends are scheduled for early May and include a Women’s Only option over the Mother’s Day Weekend.Gravel Grazer - Gravel Grazer is all about celebrating a great ride with great food and a big table. Routes are designed to include hidden culinary gems around the region and always wrapped up with a ‘Victory Dinner’. Gravel Grazer is delivered in collaboration with Pedals and Provisions Cycling Club, and highlights different styles of cooking over the weekend.Gravel Camp – Gravel Camp is for riders looking for a great weekend of riding while building confidence and knowledge to support improved endurance gravel riding. It features experienced Ontario riders as co-hosts who have years of knowledge to share with guests about training, gear selection, race prep and race fueling strategies. Gravel Camp also brings in other facilitators to support additional sessions, including bike-handling skills, and nutrition and recovery information sessions.Bikepacking Weekend – A first bikepacking experience can be intimidating. Missing Link Adventure Tours provides a supported weekend with a beautiful overnight camp spot at Mikisew Provincial Park. The weekend includes gear transport and vehicle support with a supplementary meal offered Saturday night means participants can try their first overnight trip with as much support as they need.Keeping guests fueled during their getaway:Come for the riding, come back for the food! A secret to a great guest experience is the co-located organic veggie farm, Santosha Farm, which allows Missing Link Adventure Tours to prepare incredible meals for active guests while supporting a range of dietary preferences.Missing Link Adventure Tours was the recipient of the Ontario By Bike Best Bicycle Friendly Business in 2025 for the Muskoka and Parry Sound Regions (RTO12).In the winter months, Missing Link Adventure Tours is the perfect base for a group of friends to play in the snow on-site or visit one of the nordic skiing and activity centers in the region. Guests will often check out Arrowhead Provincial Park or Georgian Nordic Activity Center during the day and return to dinner ready and waiting.Missing Link Adventure Tours is also perfected located to host groups participating in some of the great events in the Almaguin Highlands region, including the Kearney Dogsled Races, the Muskoka Ironman, Spin the Lakes or Harvest Festival at Screaming Heads.Check out their website for all the details on the best cycling getaway in Ontario!Visit www.mlat.ca/cycling/ for more information.

