Mardi Gras Recipes Featured in New Cookbook by Judith Briles

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, the annual Mardi Gras celebration means eating and party time globally. This year, over a million revelers start early with the big New Orleans parade on Saturday, February 28th,4 filling the streets for parades and festivities.Gather your festive masks, beads, and colors, and create a Mardi Gras fest for a multi-hour eating experience. Spring is coming and taste buds crave fresh fruits as the promise of it unfolds. Cook book author Judith Briles suggests several easy peasy, mouth salivating adds to any spring forward soiree.In her latest book, Cooking with Judith (Mile High Press (978-1885331991), she suggests splurging with her tangy Mardi Gras Salad—always a pleaser for just a few or many for Mardi Gras time. Add her Corn Chowder Delight that can be made ahead to satisfy the hearty soup crowd who wants to nibble and schmooze.Mardi Gras SaladA simple, tasty salad to set the tone for a Mardi Gras gathering has the dishes was this simple, but tasty salad. The orange, red cabbage, and pecan combo was perfect with the festivities.Ingredients4 C red cabbage, thinly sliced1/2 C Poppy Seed Dressing3 navel oranges, peeled and sliced horizontally1/4 C chopped, toasted pecans or pistachios2 T chopped parsleyDressing1 C olive oil1/2 C red wine vinegar1 T Dijon mustard2 T soy sauce1/4 C sweet white wine2 T poppy seedsPutting It All TogetherWhisk the olive oil, red wine vinegar, white wine, and soy sauce together. Add the mustard and blend. Mix in the poppy seeds and put aside.Peel the oranges. Do not separate the sections—you will cut across the orange for multiple slices. Trim any excess white membrane, known as the pith, from the fruit. You just want the juicy orange slice. In a bowl, add the thinly sliced or chop the red cabbage, pecans, parsley, and the orange slices. Add your dressing … serve.Dr. Judith Briles is the award-winning and bestselling author of 48 books and calls Colorado home. When she’s not in the kitchen or in the garden, she’s working with clients as The Book Shepherd, a book and publishing consulting and project management firm that works with authors at all stages of their book to create and publish a book they never regret! She’s the founder of the first Authors’ Hall of Fame exclusively dedicated to ensuring the legacy of authors connected in some way with Colorado.Judith’s books have been translated into 17 countries with over 1,000,000 copies sold! They have been featured in over 2,000 radio and TV shows including repeat appearances on CNN, CNBC, and Oprah. She has worked with over 1,500 authors and created 500 plus bestsellers. Print publications include Newsweek, People, Time, The Wall Street Journal and … The National Enquirer! Her popular podcast, AuthorU-Your Guide to Book Publishing is dedicated to authors and writers and their success and is ranked in the top ten in four categories on GoodPods.Press inquiries: Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.

