Darwin Fitness Expands to a Larger Personal Training Gym in Winter Park to Meet Growing Demand

WINTER PARK, FL — Darwin Fitness announces its relocation to Winter Park in a 3,000-sq-foot facility, 2250 Lee Road, Ste 100.

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After six successful years as a trusted Maitland Personal Trainer , this move reflects the company’s growing clientele, many of whom already travel from nearby neighborhoods like Windsong, Orwin Manor, The Vias, College Park, and Baldwin Park. This new custom-built site remains highly accessible for its loyal Maitland-based clients.Over the past six years, the company has increased revenue fivefold, capitalizing on the increasing demand for high-quality fitness services. At Darwin Fitness, the company focuses on personal training without memberships or group classes, ensuring a true individualized experience. The new studio features upgraded strength and conditioning equipment along with a private shower for added convenience.“We loved our time in Maitland, but our community outgrew the space,” said Jean-Sébastien Fabre, a veteran Personal Trainer Winter Park and founder of Darwin Fitness. “This move enables us to continue providing focused, individual coaching while enhancing our clients’ experience.”The studio has earned over 200 five-star Google reviews, making it the highest-rated personal training-only gym in the Orlando region. The team consists of eight nationally certified trainers who work with clients of all ages and fitness levels.Our Winter Park Personal Training Focus Areas:• Weight Loss: Customized programs for sustainable fat loss and muscle development (with and without GLP-1)• Seniors & Post-Therapy Training: Specialized coaching for adults 55+ and those returning from therapy.• Youth & Sports Performance: Training for middle and high school students, focusing on confidence and coordination.• Golf Fitness: Programs to improve mobility and performance for golfers of all levels.The new Winter Park facility is conveniently located near Lake Killarney, 3 minutes away from Winter Park Village, 8 minutes from Rollins or Park Ave.“We prioritize training that fits our clients’ needs and goals, without the distractions of a crowded gym,” Fabre added. “This space allows us to maintain that level of attention.”About Darwin FitnessFounded in 2012, Darwin Fitness is a private personal training and nutrition coaching studio dedicated to helping clients achieve long-term results through structured programming and accountability.Media Contact:Darwin Fitness - 2250 Lee Rd Ste 100, Winter Park FL, 32789.

