KTJ Krug LLC Rides Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Wave as Puerto Rico Travel Searches Spike 245%

Award-winning Condado luxury rental operator sees surge in bookings as Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show drives 245% spike in Puerto Rico travel searches.

Puerto Rico travel interest is surging, and Condado is the perfect home base for guests who want comfort, location, and a seamless stay.” — KTJ Press Department

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, February 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KTJ Krug LLC Welcomes Surge of Global Travelers to Puerto Rico as Bad Bunny’s Historic Super Bowl Halftime Show Drives 245% Spike in Island Travel Searches

Award-winning luxury vacation rental operator in San Juan’s Condado district prepares for unprecedented demand following the most-watched cultural event of the year

Bad Bunny’s historic Super Bowl LX halftime performance on February 8, 2026, has ignited a global wave of interest in Puerto Rico. According to data released by Expedia Group, flight searches for Puerto Rico surged 245% in the days immediately following the performance, with searches for San Juan specifically climbing 240%.

KTJ Krug LLC, one of Puerto Rico’s top-rated luxury vacation rental companies, is positioned at the center of this travel boom, offering curated beachfront accommodations in the heart of Condado for the influx of visitors seeking to experience the vibrant Boricua culture showcased on the world’s biggest stage.

Bad Bunny’s -minute performance before an audience of million viewers was a vivid celebration of Puerto Rican heritage, featuring palm trees, sugar cane fields, traditional pavas, piragua carts, and guest appearances by Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal, and Karol G. Industry analysts at Skift estimate the performance generated over 200 million in media exposure for the island — a figure that dwarfs the cost of a single 30-second Super Bowl commercial.

The cultural moment arrived just one week after Bad Bunny won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” compounding global attention on Puerto Rico to levels the island’s tourism industry has rarely experienced.

“Bad Bunny shared our vibrant culture, our music, and our spirit with the entire world. We are seeing the ‘Bad Bunny effect’ translate into real booking demand in real time,” said KTJ Press Department. “For travelers who watched that halftime show and felt the pull of Puerto Rico, we offer the ideal home base: luxury beachfront properties in Condado, steps from the beach, with the kind of personalized concierge service that turns a vacation into an unforgettable experience.”

KTJ Krug LLC operates a curated portfolio of luxury vacation rental properties in the Condado district, San Juan’s premier beachfront neighborhood. Every property in the portfolio has earned the Booking.com Traveller Review Award, reflecting consistently high guest satisfaction ratings. The company is an official partner of Booking.com, Airbnb, VRBO, and Expedia, and maintains Airbnb Superhost status across hundreds of guest stays.

Properties range from elegant one-bedroom penthouses to spacious three-bedroom beachside apartments, each equipped with high-speed fiber internet, modern furnishings, full kitchens, smart-lock access, and climate control. A dedicated concierge team assists guests with everything from airport transfers and restaurant reservations to private chef dinners and curated cultural excursions.

Travelers booking directly through the company's website at https://ktjkrug.com

receive a % discount compared to third-party platforms, along with complimentary upgrades when available and a best-price guarantee.

About KTJ Krug LLC

Founded in 2021, KTJ Krug LLC is a leading luxury real estate and vacation rental operator in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, specializing in premium short-term rentals, property management, and revenue strategy consultation. The company’s hand-picked portfolio features properties in San Juan’s most exclusive neighborhoods, including Condado, Old San Juan, and Isla Verde. Recognized with Booking.com Traveller Review Awards across its portfolio, KTJ Krug LLC is dedicated to providing exceptional guest experiences that capture the beauty, energy, and culture of Puerto Rican hospitality. For more information, visit: https://ktjkrug.com

