Dr. David Frey of Perfect White Smile Leads Featured TMJ Education Session for Southern California Dental Professionals

BEVERLY HILLS, C, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. David S. Frey, DDS, of Perfect White Smile Cosmetic Dentistry Beverly Hills served as the featured lecturer for TMJ Series – Part II, a Continuing Education (CE) program hosted by Continuing Education Alliance on January 22, 2026, at the Gravitas Beverly Hills Club.The in-person event drew dental professionals from across Southern California seeking advanced, practical training in the diagnosis and treatment of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders . Attendees earned two Continuing Education credits while gaining immediately applicable clinical insights to improve patient care.Dr. Frey’s presentation focused on real-world approaches to managing chronic jaw pain, facial tension, headaches, and complex occlusal imbalances that often contribute to long-term discomfort and reduced quality of life.“TMJ disorders are among the most challenging conditions in dentistry,” said Dr. Frey. “This session was designed to help clinicians better understand functional biomechanics so they can deliver more predictable and lasting results for their patients.”Throughout the evening, participants explored the relationship between jaw mechanics, muscle function, occlusion, and overall patient comfort. The session emphasized comprehensive diagnostics, interdisciplinary thinking, and individualized treatment planning.Key learning outcomes included:Advanced treatment strategies for chronic jaw pain and facial tensionClinical insight into TMJ-related headaches and muscular dysfunctionThe role of occlusion and jaw balance in long-term patient comfortPractical methods for integrating TMJ and occlusal therapy into daily practiceImproved evaluation and management of complex and treatment-resistant casesThe program began with dinner and registration at 6:30 p.m., followed by the lecture at 7:00 p.m., creating an engaging and collaborative environment for professional learning and peer exchange.Participants reported increased confidence in diagnosing and managing TMJ-related disorders and greater clarity on applying functional dentistry principles in complex cases.Dr. Frey’s participation reflects Perfect White Smile’s ongoing commitment to professional education, clinical leadership, and advancing standards of care in cosmetic and functional dentistry.“Continuing education is essential to elevating patient outcomes,” Dr. Frey added. “Sharing practical experience and proven methodologies helps strengthen care across the profession.”Following the success of this Southern California program, Dr. Frey plans to continue contributing to advanced dental education initiatives focused on TMJ and complex restorative care.For information on future Continuing Education Alliance programs, contact education@ce-alliance.org or call 760-840-7297.About Perfect White Smile Cosmetic Dentistry Beverly HillsPerfect White Smile Cosmetic Dentistry Beverly Hills is a premier dental practice led by Dr. David S. Frey, DDS, specializing in advanced cosmetic, restorative, and TMJ-focused dentistry. The practice provides comprehensive, patient-centered care, including smile makeovers, veneers, crowns, implants, bite rehabilitation, and TMJ-safe cosmetic dentistry.With decades of clinical experience, Dr. Frey is widely recognized for his expertise in complex occlusal cases and functional dentistry, helping patients achieve both beautiful smiles and long-term oral health.Perfect White Smile is located at: 433 N Camden Dr, Suite #1070 Beverly Hills, CA 90210 For more information, visit our website https://www.perfectwhitesmile.com/ or contact the office directly.

