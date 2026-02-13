2/13/26 – FINAL BLESSING TO MARK COMPLETION OF MAUNALUA BAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
|
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
|
RYAN KANAKAʻOLE
FINAL BLESSING TO MARK COMPLETION OF MAUNALUA BAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Before After
HONOLULU – The community is invited to attend a final blessing ceremony commemorating the completion of dredging and shoreline improvements at Oʻahu’s Maunalua Bay Ramp Facility.
Date: Thursday, February 19, at 10 a.m.
Location: Maunalua Bay Boat Ramp, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi
Planning and construction for the Hawaiʻi Kai site was a collaborative state and community effort that included maintenance dredging of the entrance channel and boat ramp, seawall repairs and the installation of concrete structures to prevent future erosion. Beach replenishment using the dredged material provided multiple beneficial outcomes, including expansion of the parking lot and canoe storage areas and sand replenishment on the surrounding shoreline.
Originally estimated for completion in April, the work was finished two months ahead of schedule by American Marine Corp.
DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) staff thank Governor Josh Green, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature and community stakeholders who provided input and support, from the pre-construction meetings last July to the project’s successful completion.
Before After
# # #
RESOURCES
(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)
Photographs – Maunalua Bay Improvements, before and after (July 2025-Feb. 2026):
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/urn6xq80yjw2e9y732tg1/AMwqZ3OogK4Hcgp1B_pPBsE?rlkey=n8ouq7fdlsf0a7fw7ug2e7ua7&st=7cm7k62e&dl=0
Media Contact:
Ryan Aguilar
Communications Specialist
State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
E-mail: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.