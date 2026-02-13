2/13/26 – FINAL BLESSING TO MARK COMPLETION OF MAUNALUA BAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

FINAL BLESSING TO MARK COMPLETION OF MAUNALUA BAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

HONOLULU – The community is invited to attend a final blessing ceremony commemorating the completion of dredging and shoreline improvements at Oʻahu’s Maunalua Bay Ramp Facility.

Date: Thursday, February 19, at 10 a.m.

Location: Maunalua Bay Boat Ramp, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi

Planning and construction for the Hawaiʻi Kai site was a collaborative state and community effort that included maintenance dredging of the entrance channel and boat ramp, seawall repairs and the installation of concrete structures to prevent future erosion. Beach replenishment using the dredged material provided multiple beneficial outcomes, including expansion of the parking lot and canoe storage areas and sand replenishment on the surrounding shoreline.

Originally estimated for completion in April, the work was finished two months ahead of schedule by American Marine Corp.

DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) staff thank Governor Josh Green, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature and community stakeholders who provided input and support, from the pre-construction meetings last July to the project’s successful completion.

