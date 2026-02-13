On This Page

Date: February 19, 2026 Time: 12:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET

Ronit Mazor, PhD

Principal Investigator & CMC Reviewer

Gene Transfer and Immunogenicity Branch

Division of Gene Therapy 2

Office of Gene Therapy

Office of Therapeutic Products

Center for Biologics Evaluation & Research

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

About the Speaker

Dr. Ronit Mazor is a principal investigator and lab head in the FDA’s Gene Transfer Immunogenicity Branch in the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, where she leads a multi-disciplinary research team focused on evaluating and mitigating immunogenicity of gene therapy products. She serves as a primary reviewer of chemistry, manufacturing and controls submissions for gene therapy products and BLA chair for first-in-class gene therapy products. Dr. Mazor's scientific contributions include high-impact publications, patents, and several FDA awards including the Center Director Awards. Her research encompasses T cell immunology, algorithm-based HLA binding predictions, investigation of sex-based immunological differences in gene therapy outcomes, and development of tolerogenic approaches to enhance therapeutic efficacy. Prior to joining FDA, she conducted research at the National Cancer Institute developing immune tolerance strategies for cancer immunotoxins and served as a research lead at AstraZeneca focusing on immunogenicity prediction for therapeutic proteins. Dr. Mazor holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Immunology from Tel Aviv University through the NIH Graduate Partnership Program and completed her postdoctoral training at the National Cancer Institute.

About the Presentation

This lecture will introduce gene therapy technology and examine the immunological challenges facing AAV gene therapy, including pre-existing immunity, innate and adaptive immune responses, and transgene immunogenicity. It will highlight CBER's regulatory science research addressing these barriers through computational capsid engineering, sex-based immunological studies and additional factors affecting product characterization and safety assessment.

Learning Objectives

Describe the principles of gene therapy and the mechanism of AAV-mediated gene delivery, including AAV vector structure, transduction pathway, and the regulatory landscape of approved AAV gene therapy products. Identify the major immunological barriers to AAV gene therapy, including pre-existing antibodies, innate and adaptive immune responses to capsid and transgene, and their impact on patient eligibility and treatment outcomes. Explain research approaches to address AAV immunogenicity, including computational capsid engineering, sex-based immunological studies, post-translational modification effects, and advanced analytical methods for improved product characterization and safety assessment.

