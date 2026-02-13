Diligence Care Plus Encourages Healthier Relationships This Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day can bring both joy and emotional pressure. Diligence Care Plus encourages couples to invest in relationship wellness through professional counseling support. Providers at Diligence Care Plus provide evidence-based couples counseling to address relationship conflict, communication difficulties, and emotional wellness. Mental health professionals at Diligence Care Plus encourage California and Nevada couples to prioritize emotional connection alongside traditional Valentine's Day celebrations.

California and Nevada psychiatric and behavioral health provider offering therapy and relationship counseling for couples seeking lasting emotional wellness

Valentine’s Day can bring both joy and emotional pressure. We want people across California and Nevada to understand that seeking support care can strengthen relationships and promote healing.” — Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Valentine’s Day, mental health professionals at Diligence Care Plus are encouraging individuals and couples across California and Nevada to prioritize emotional connection and relationship wellness. While February is often associated with romance and celebration, mental health experts note that the holiday can also contribute to increased relationship stress, emotional conflict, and breakups.Diligence Care Plus, a provider of integrated psychiatric and behavioral health services in California and Nevada, is raising awareness about the importance of seeking mental health care in California and Nevada, therapy services in California and Nevada, and psychiatric services in California and Nevada to support healthier communication, emotional resilience, and relationship stability.This year, the practice is encouraging individuals to consider a different Valentine’s gift: investing in emotional wellness through professional counseling support.“Valentine’s Day can bring both joy and emotional pressure,” says Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C, APRN, founder of Diligence Care Plus. “We want people across California and Nevada to understand that seeking support through compassionate treatment and evidence-based care can strengthen relationships and promote hope and healing.”Relationship Stress and Mental Wellness in California and Nevada CommunitiesMental health providers report that relationship strain often increases around emotionally significant holidays. Diligence Care Plus serves individuals and families throughout California and Nevada communities seeking behavioral health services, psychological services, and psychiatric support to help individuals reclaim their lives and build stronger relationships.By providing comprehensive mental health services, Diligence Care Plus focuses on addressing underlying emotional challenges such as anxiety, depression, trauma, and communication difficulties that frequently impact relationships.Comprehensive Relationship and Mental Health ServicesDiligence Care Plus provides integrated care designed to support individuals, couples, and families navigating relationship challenges.Licensed therapists provide individual counseling to help clients address emotional distress, relationship conflict, stress, grief, and trauma using evidence-based approaches including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and trauma-informed care.Psychiatric providers offer thorough assessments and medication management services to support individuals managing mood disorders, anxiety conditions, and emotional regulation challenges that may impact relationships.ADHD Testing and Adult ADHD SupportDiligence Care Plus offers diagnostic testing and treatment for ADHD, which can influence communication, organization, and emotional responses in personal and romantic relationships.Chronic Condition and Integrated Behavioral Health SupportThe practice also provides chronic disease management and back pain management services, recognizing the connection between physical health and emotional well-being. Diligence Care Plus primarily serves adults and seniors across California and Nevada, while also supporting caregivers and families seeking integrated mental wellness solutions.Conditions TreatedIn addition to couples counseling, Diligence Care Plus treats California and Nevada residents seeking mental health treatment for conditions including:- Anxiety disorders- Depression- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)- Bipolar disorder- ADHD (children and adults)- Schizophrenia- Chronic pain and related emotional stressThese services support individuals pursuing lasting recovery, emotional balance, and improved relationship health.Evidence-Based Care Focused on Lasting RecoveryDiligence Care Plus’s clinical philosophy emphasizes personalized, comprehensive services that combine psychiatric care, psychotherapy, and integrated wellness support. “Our mission is to provide accessible care that supports both individual healing and relationship wellness,” Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C, APRN stated. “When individuals receive evidence-based care with dignity and respect, they are better equipped to create meaningful, healthy relationships.”The organization’s integrated approach focuses on long-term emotional wellness rather than short-term symptom management.Accessibility and Community Support Throughout California and NevadaDiligence Care Plus works to remove barriers to behavioral health care across California and Nevada communities by offering:- Insurance acceptance and flexible payment options- Telehealth therapy and psychiatric services for California and Nevada residents- Compassionate and culturally responsive treatment- Coordinated care for individuals and caregiversThis accessibility ensures individuals seeking medication management in California and Nevada, therapy services in California and Nevada, and comprehensive psychiatric care can receive support regardless of geographic or scheduling challenges.Educational Resource: Checklist “Do We Need Counseling?”Diligence Care Plus encourages individuals and couples to evaluate their relationship wellness using the following resource:Checklist: “Do We Need Counseling?”Getting Started with Relationship and Mental Health SupportIndividuals interested in therapy or psychiatric services can schedule an initial consultation through Diligence Care Plus’s website. During the first visit, providers conduct comprehensive evaluations to develop personalized treatment plans that support emotional wellness and healthier relationships.Seeking help is a proactive step toward hope and healing.About Diligence Care PlusDiligence Care Plus is a California and Nevada-based provider of integrated psychiatric and behavioral health services dedicated to improving mental wellness and overall quality of life. The organization provides mental health counseling, psychiatric evaluation, medication management, ADHD testing, and chronic disease management through a compassionate and evidence-based approach. Diligence Care Plus is committed to delivering accessible care that supports emotional wellness, relationship stability, and whole-person healing.Contact Information:Diligence Care PlusWebsite: https://www.diligencecareplus.com Phone: 909-276-1198Locations:San Bernardino, CA255 North D Street, Suite 400San Bernardino, CA 92401Las Vegas, NV3430 East Russell Road, Suite 301-77Las Vegas, NV 89120Service Area: California and Nevada (telehealth services available)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.