XAgent

Xagent boasts 95% risk warning accuracy and 98% translation precision for technical documents, tackling the core inefficiencies of a $34 trillion market.

GTIPS finds the opportunity, GTMS manages the project, XAGENT executes the heavy lifting, and GSFS provides the fuel. This end2end integration is what replaces legacy intermediaries with intelligence.” — Helen Hunag, CEO of XAgent AI Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Tenders DAO (GTD), the emerging operating system for global procurement, today detailed the core technological innovation powering its platform: the XAGENT AI Bidding Agent. Designed to dismantle the manual burdens and regulatory pitfalls of international trade, XAGENT represents a significant leap in applying specialized artificial intelligence to commercial compliance and execution.At the heart of XAGENT is a proprietary hybrid model architecture. Unlike solutions reliant on generic large language models, XAGENT is built on a fine-tuned, open-source foundational model specifically designed for “legal-commercial” bimodal tasks. This is layered with a hard-coded rules engine containing key global compliance statutes, such as GDPR and anti-bribery laws. This combination ensures both the flexibility to interpret complex documents and the deterministic accuracy required for legal adherence.The system addresses global legal fragmentation through its dynamic compliance engine. It integrates legal databases from over 210 countries, continuously updated with industry regulations and historical bid dispute cases. This knowledge graph is maintained through automated crawling and validation by a team of human compliance officers covering 15 languages, ensuring rule relevance and timeliness.GTD claims impressive performance metrics for XAGENT. In validation tests on 10,000 technical bid samples, it achieved 98% accuracy in translating specialized trade terminology. More critically, its risk warning system, trained on 100,000 historical bids, demonstrates 95% accuracy in flagging compliance conflicts and document deficiencies. The AI reduces the bid preparation process from an industry-standard 72 hours of manual work to mere minutes.“Our technological moat is built on vertical domain expertise,” a GTD spokesperson stated, referencing detailed investor materials. “It’s fortified by our exclusive dataset of 70,000+ daily tender updates, deep collaborations with bodies like the UN Global Market for official rule interpretation, and a real-world optimization loop from over 80,000 enterprise clients.”The platform’s technological stack extends beyond AI. For trust and transaction execution, GTD utilizes a multi-chain approach, employing Ethereum Layer-2 (Arbitrum) and Polygon for high-frequency operations, and Hyperledger Fabric for private, compliant data storage. This integration of AI with blockchain aims to create a fully auditable and efficient trade workflow, positioning GTD not just as a tool, but as a new infrastructure layer for global commerce.

