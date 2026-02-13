Ministerial Exception? California High Court Will Review Buddhist Center Wage Suit

(Subscription required) The high court granted review on Wednesday in Lorenzo v. San Francisco Zen Center, a suit involving a former staff member at the Sōtō Zen Buddhist church alleging unpaid regular, overtime and meal period wages.

