Decisyon Launches LOOP on AWS Marketplace to Modernize Daily Manufacturing Operations with AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decisyon today announced the availability of its AI-driven manufacturing application, LOOP (Lean Operations Optimizer), on AWS Marketplace. LOOP enables manufacturers to evaluate, procure, and deploy a cloud-native application that replaces spreadsheets, manual tracking, and disconnected tools with structured, AI-powered daily operations workflows. LOOP is available with a two-week free pilot.

Built on Amazon Web Services, LOOP helps manufacturers standardize and continuously improve daily operations across plants, production lines, and shifts. The application digitalizes core lean routines and provides structured workflows, real-time operational visibility, and AI-assisted decision support directly on the shop floor.

LOOP supports critical manufacturing use cases, including daily management routines, tier meetings, OEE and KPI tracking, issue escalation, action management, and cross-plant performance comparison. Embedded AI Agents capture operational context from daily workflows, identify deviations from standard work, surface operational risks, and accelerate root-cause analysis—enabling teams to move faster from insight to action while reducing reliance on tribal knowledge and manual follow-up.

“LOOP is designed around how manufacturing teams actually run operations every day,” said Alex Aminian, CEO of Decisyon. “By making LOOP available on AWS Marketplace, we remove procurement and deployment friction for manufacturers who want to modernize lean execution with AI—start small, prove value quickly, and scale plant by plant.”

Designed for rapid adoption, LOOP integrates with existing manufacturing systems and IoT data sources and supports a land-and-expand deployment model. Customers can begin with a single plant or use case and expand across sites, users, and workflows as operational maturity and ROI are demonstrated—without the cost, risk, or complexity of traditional, project-heavy initiatives.

By purchasing LOOP through AWS Marketplace, customers benefit from simplified procurement, consolidated billing, and the ability to apply spend toward existing AWS commitments, while leveraging AWS’s global infrastructure for security, scalability, and availability. The two-week free pilot allows manufacturers to validate operational impact in a live production environment before scaling deployment.

LOOP on AWS Marketplace: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-sokndhlymga2u

Product Information: https://www.decisyon.com/loop/

About Decisyon

Decisyon is a SaaS company delivering AI-driven software for manufacturing operations and performance optimization. Its applications help manufacturers standardize daily workflows, improve operational decision-making, and move faster from insight to action by combining operational data, AI agents, and cloud-native scalability.

