WriteSea Partners with the City of Atlanta to Expand AI-Powered Career Readiness for Local Residents

The WriteSea and City of Atlanta initiative equips residents with AI career tools, workshops, and pathways to employment.

New partnership expands access to AI-driven career readiness support, helping Atlanta residents build skills, secure jobs, and advance in today’s workforce.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WriteSea, an AI-powered career readiness platform, today announced a new partnership and one year pilot program with the City of Atlanta and Invest Atlanta; the city’s economic development authority, to expand access to job-search support and career readiness resources for local residents. Through the initiative, 100 Atlanta residents will receive access to WriteSea’s suite of career tools and curated workshops designed to improve career readiness, strengthen workforce engagement, and support increased labor force participation across the city.

The collaboration is built around a shared goal: helping residents navigate today’s job market with practical support that is both accessible and scalable. Participants will receive guided programming and tools that support critical job-search milestones, including resume development, interview preparation, and career strategy.

WriteSea uses a multi-model AI approach, including its own fine-tuned models and Meta’s Llama models, to deliver career guidance at scale while maintaining high-quality outputs that reflect the needs of real job seekers.

“For me, this partnership is deeply personal,” said Leander Howard II, Co-Founder & CMO of WriteSea, who was born in Atlanta and graduated from Georgia State University.

“Partnerships like this strengthen public–private collaboration and create more pathways to employment. We hope this initiative can serve as a blueprint for how cities, technology companies, and community partners can work together to improve career readiness and help more people land meaningful jobs.” said Brandon Mitchell, Co-Founder & CEO of WriteSea.

As WriteSea continues to expand its national network of nonprofit, government, and university partnerships, the City of Atlanta/Invest Atlanta collaboration represents a milestone in the company’s growing work in AI-powered career readiness and workforce innovation.

For more information about WriteSea visit www.writesea.com

About City of Atlanta

About Invest Atlanta

To advance Atlanta's global competitiveness by growing a strong economy, building vibrant communities, and increasing economic prosperity for all Atlantans.

About WriteSea

WriteSea is an AI-powered career readiness and workforce development platform that helps job seekers build the skills, confidence, and strategy needed to secure meaningful employment. Through partnerships with cities, governments, colleges, universities, workforce agencies, and nonprofit organizations, WriteSea delivers scalable career support that extends beyond traditional one-on-one services.

The platform provides residents with guided tools for resume creation, interview preparation, career planning, and job-search strategy—powered by a multi-model AI architecture that combines WriteSea’s fine-tuned systems with leading open-source models such as Meta’s Llama. This approach enables communities to expand access to high-quality career guidance, improve employment outcomes, and strengthen local workforce participation at scale.

By working alongside public-sector leaders and community partners, WriteSea helps modernize workforce development infrastructure, ensuring more individuals are prepared to enter, re-enter, and advance within today’s rapidly evolving labor market. Learn more at www.writesea.com.

