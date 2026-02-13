Arsenic Kitchen Takes on NAMM 2026 Following Release of 'Handbook for the Recently Deceased'

All members of Arsenic Kitchen are present at NAMM Members of Arsenic Kitchen - Blake (Guitarist), London (Bassist), and Jonathan (Drummer )at NAMM 2026 Members of Arsenic Kitchen with Brandon Teows from Drumeo.com

Arsenic Kitchen Spotted At NAMM 2026

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off the heels of their theatrical EP release Handbook for the Recently Deceased, Phoenix-based post-hardcore outfit Arsenic Kitchen made waves at this year’s NAMM Show in Anaheim, California. The band’s attendance marks a pivotal moment in a breakout year that has seen them transition from local heavy hitters to a touring force.During the convention, the band connected with key industry figures, including renowned music marketing strategist Matt Bacon (known online as bacon.bitts). Bacon, the founder of Dropout Media, is a staple of the heavy music community, known for his no-nonsense advice for independent artists. The band also met with Brandon Toews (@brandon.toews), an influential drummer, author, and Content Director for Drumeo . These connections highlight Arsenic Kitchen’s commitment to expanding their professional network as they navigate the modern music landscape."Meeting minds like Matt and Brandon was a highlight of the weekend," said a band representative. "It’s validating to discuss the future of rock with people who truly understand the industry."This appearance follows a massive 2025 for Arsenic Kitchen. In late 2025, they released Handbook for the Recently Deceased, a concept-heavy EP featuring the single "Devil's Advocate." The release was celebrated with a main-stage performance at the Desert Grey Festival and preceded by their multi-city "Distilled Alliances Tour." Known for blending the theatrical horror of Ice Nine Kills with the progressive melodies of Coheed & Cambria, Arsenic Kitchen has quickly built a reputation for high-octane, visually stunning live performances.About NAMM:The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Show is the global music industry’s largest trade event. Held annually in Anaheim, it serves as the premier stage for music products, pro audio, and event technology, drawing over 100,000 attendees to network and showcase the latest innovations in gear.

