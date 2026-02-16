Principled Technologies validates the benefits of VMware Architecture Migration Tool (VAMT) for Dell and AMD servers

Preserve workload integrity during cross-architecture migration

In their latest study, PT found that VAMT can accelerate cross-architecture migrations while protecting operational continuity to Dell PowerEdge servers

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inefficient and outdated server infrastructure can hold back businesses from their full potential. IT decision-makers may want to upgrade to new Dell PowerEdge systems powered by AMD EPYC processors to gain critical benefits: higher performance, increased VM density, better energy efficiency, and lower total cost of ownership. While such migrations can align with data center upgrade and consolidation plans, they can also add operational complexity and risk, particularly if the migration is from one server or processor architecture to another. Organizations need repeatable, validated methods to migrate workloads predictably while maintaining service continuity.VMware Architecture Migration Tool (VAMT) is poised to help IT teams streamline cross-architecture migrations. According to the report from Principled Technologies (PT), “We evaluated and documented three migration scenarios of a VMware-based environment using VAMT. We started each scenario with VMs on a five-year-old Intel Xeon processor-based HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 system running VMware vSphere 8 and migrated them to a modern Dell PowerEdge R7725 server built on AMD EPYC processors running vSphere 9. We also tested the VAMT rollback capability and performed post-migration integrity validations to confirm workload consistency. Based on our evaluation, VAMT can execute cross-architecture migrations easily in a controlled, repeatable way to reduce operational risk while supporting modernization and consolidation goals.”PT found that migrating single VMs took less than 10 minutes, while batch migrations took less than 15 minutes. They also validated post-migration checks and rollback capability, ensuring that pre- and post-migration checks matched. The report also highlights additional VAMT features to help migrations, such as comprehensive pre-migration checks, robust error handling, VM redundancy, and load balancing.The report also cited another PT study, demonstrating TCO and performance advantages for Dell PowerEdge R7725 servers with AMD EPYC processors: “Our previous findings indicate potential benefits from the cross-architecture upgrade for modernization initiatives—when moving to the Dell PowerEdge R7725 with AMD EPYC processors, organizations could see up to 64 percent lower five-year costs and improved performance, driven by the consolidation of multiple older servers onto a single newer system.”To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/natF0kS or the executive summary at https://facts.pt/ep6zq3q About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.