City of Laredo officially opens Buena Vista Sports Complex

Buena Vista Sports Complex Master Plan. Image City of Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor D. Treviño joined city officials, youth athletes, and the Gomez family for the ceremonial ribbon cutting at the Juan Jose “JJ” Gomez Championship Field, celebrating the grand opening of the Buena Vista Sports Complex. Image City of Laredo

$45 million facility debuts in South Laredo with ceremonial first pitch and community celebration

Buena Vista is already positioning our city as a sports tourism destination, creating opportunities to host large-scale tournaments that bring visitors from across Texas and beyond.” — Dr. Victor D. Treviño, Laredo Mayor

LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Laredo officially opened the Buena Vista Sports Complex on January 28, 2026, marking a major milestone in the city’s long-term investment in youth sports, recreation, and economic development. City officials, community leaders, youth athletes, and residents gathered in South Laredo for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of Phase I of the multi-phase sports development.Mayor Dr. Victor D. Treviño described the opening as one of the most significant community investments in Laredo’s history. “Today, as your mayor, I’m proud to officially announce the ribbon-cutting of the Buena Vista Sports Complex,” Treviño said. “This project represents an investment in our youth, our families, and the future of Laredo.” He explained that Phase I includes 10 all-turf baseball and softball fields, multi-purpose fields, concessions, and parking, all designed to serve local families while also attracting regional and statewide tournaments.Treviño emphasized the bigger impact of the $45 million project, particularly for South Laredo. “This investment marks a major turning point for South Laredo,” he said. “Buena Vista is already positioning our city as a sports tourism destination, creating opportunities to host large-scale tournaments that bring visitors from across Texas and beyond.” He noted that these events are expected to generate hotel stays, restaurant traffic, retail activity, and new business growth, especially along the Cuatro Vientos Road corridor.The mayor also highlighted the project’s long history, explaining that the vision for Buena Vista began with community support through voter referendums and persisted through years of planning and challenges. “The community made it clear that this project mattered,” Treviño said. “With the support of the city council and our residents, that commitment is now being realized.” He added that the city is already planning future phases of the complex.During the ceremony, city officials announced that the championship field would be named the Juan Jose “JJ” Gomez Championship Field, honoring the late Parks and Recreation Director, whose leadership and dedication were instrumental in advancing the project. Members of the Gomez family attended the ceremony as officials recognized Gomez’s lasting impact on parks, youth programs, and community recreation.The event included an invocation, presentation of colors by local first responders, and remarks from city council members who described the complex as a symbol of opportunity for local youth and a driver of economic growth. The ceremony concluded with a ceremonial first pitch thrown by Mayor Treviño alongside members of the Gomez family, followed by the official ribbon cutting.Youth baseball, softball, soccer, and flag football teams then took the fields, marking the first official use of the Buena Vista Sports Complex. City officials said the facility is intended to serve as both a community gathering place and a regional destination for competitive sports.With Phase I now open, the City of Laredo plans to continue advancing additional phases of the Buena Vista Sports Complex, reinforcing its commitment to youth development, quality of life, and long-term economic growth in South Texas.Laredo: Laredo is a U.S. border city with an estimated population of 255,000 and a territory of 107 square miles, with an average age of 28 years. Located at mile 1 of Interstate 35, the city is accessible by road, air, or bus, offering excellent connectivity. The city is home to the most important land port on the border, Port Laredo, which handles more than USD 339 billion in annual trade. The logistics industry, retail shopping, education, and health services constitute the foundation of its economy. For more information, visit: https://www.visitlaredo.com/ or download the Visit Laredo TX APP available for iOS and Android.

