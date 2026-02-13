Award-Winning Documentary 'Palmas' to Transition into Feature Film Under Producer Ana Flávia Veiga

Photo: Ariz Lopez, left, and Ana Flávia Veiga, right, at the Burbank International Film Festival.

Directed by Aric Lopez, Las Palmas is a powerful story that resonated with the identity of the Los Angeles community.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful run on the international festival circuit, highlighted by top honors at the Burbank and Glendale International Film Festivals, producer Ana Flávia Veiga and director Aric Lopez have announced the development of their acclaimed documentary Palmas into a feature-length production. The project, which has already garnered significant industry recognition, is now moving into a new phase of expansion supported by high-profile partnerships and fiscal sponsorship.Palmas is an interrogation of the palm tree, an iconic symbol often synonymous with Los Angeles, revealing it as a silent witness to a complex history of displacement and generational transformation. The film weaves a triptych narrative that explores the haunting histories of the Kizh-Gabrieleño tribe of the Los Angeles River Basin, the forced evictions at Dodger Stadium, and the city’s evolving public image. By shifting the perspective to the streets and vistas where these stories are buried, the documentary challenges the traditional Hollywood aesthetic of the palm tree to unearth overlooked voices.The production is led by creative producer Ana Flávia Veiga, a USC School of Cinematic Arts alumna, and director Aric Lopez. To transition the project into a feature-length film, the team has secured the expertise of Executive Producer Doug Blush, an Academy Award-winning documentarian."What resonates with me most in Palmas is how it unearths the layers of history hidden behind a symbol as ubiquitous as the palm tree," said Ana Flávia Veiga. "These are stories of displacement and resilience that have been silenced for too long. Our community deserves a cinematic space that matches the scale and importance of their lived experiences, transforming a postcard image into a profound conversation about identity and place."The short documentary has been an official selection at several prestigious festivals, including:• AmDocs (American Documentary and Animation Film Festival)• Burbank International Film Festival (Winner: Collegiate Filmmaker Spotlight Award)• Glendale International Film Festival (Winner: Student Documentary Short Award)• San Diego Latino Film Festival• Mexican-American Film & Television Festival• Watsonville Film FestivalThe feature film expansion, titled Las Palmas, is currently backed by fiscal sponsorship from SMP Rise, an initiative founded by award-winning producer Alonzo Van Wilson. The team is actively engaged in development and seeking further investor partnerships to complete this definitive look at the "buried voices" of Los Angeles.

