John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate leads brokerages in 2025 Collier, Lee Co., Fla. sales for fifth year

This 6,566-square-foot waterfront residence at 4377 Crayton Road in Naples’ Crayton Cove sold for $15 million in February 2025, marking one of John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate's notable luxury transactions of the year. This 7,131-square-foot Pelican Bay residence also sold for $15 million in February 2025, reflecting continued demand in one of Naples’ premier luxury communities. John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate's 2025 most impactful sales also included the sale of a Port Royal residence at 950 Admiralty Parade which sold for $16,550,000 in May 2025. 345 Hawser Lane in Naples’ Moorings neighborhood sold for $12,050,000, highlighting continued luxury market demand. This residence at 364 Colony Drive in Bay Colony Shores, Pelican Bay, sold for $11,995,000, reflecting strong luxury demand in Naples, Fla.

Southwest Florida luxury real estate sees strong demand, with multimillion-dollar sales highlighting high-rise, golf course and custom estate markets.

Today’s luxury homebuyers want atmospheres and experiences that fully enrich their everyday lives. Southwest Florida delivers exactly that.” — James Schnars, Chief Marketing Officer

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southwest Florida’s luxury residential real estate sector remains one of the strongest in the nation, with multimillion-dollar transactions highlighting robust demand across high-rise waterfront condos, custom estates and golf course residences. The combination of climate, natural beauty, tax advantages and year-round lifestyle offerings continues to make the region a magnet for affluent buyers nationwide and abroad.High-rise living appeals to those seeking convenience, views and turnkey sophistication, while custom estates within private, masterplanned golf communities offer expansive privacy, personalization and resort-level amenities. Together, these options illustrate why Southwest Florida stands out as a premier destination for luxury buyers seeking both elegance and experience. John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate remains at the forefront of this market, backed by more than 66 years of family leadership and deep local expertise. The firm consistently leads Collier and Lee counties in luxury sales and market knowledge, guiding buyers and sellers through complex high-end transactions with integrity, insight and unmatched service.“As the definition of luxury evolves, what remains constant is our commitment to exceptional client experiences,” said James Schnars, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate Chief Marketing Officer. “Today’s luxury homebuyers want atmospheres and experiences that fully enrich their everyday lives. Southwest Florida delivers exactly that.”The firm’s dominance is evident in its 2025 $10M+ sales, which underscore its authority in the luxury sector. Recent marquee transactions include:$22,000,000 – 3565 Fort Charles Dr., Naples (Port Royal)$21,775,000 – 475 South Beach Rd., Jupiter$18,000,000 – 960 17th Ave S, Naples (Aqualane Shores)$16,550,000 – 950 Admiralty Parade, Naples (Port Royal)$15,000,000 – 4377 Crayton Rd., Naples (Park Shore)$15,000,000 – 6958 Verde Way, Naples (Pointe Verde, Pelican Bay)$12,050,000 – 345 Hawser Ln, Naples (Moorings)$11,995,000 – 364 Colony Dr., Naples (Bay Colony Shores, Pelican Bay)$11,550,000 – 239 Broad Ave S, Naples (Olde Naples)$10,600,000 – 26756 Hickory Blvd, Bonita Springs (Bonita Beach)$10,400,000 – 10 Seagate Dr #PH 2N, Naples (Seapoint at Naples Cay)$10,100,000 – 4351 Gulf Shore Blvd N #7N, Naples (Le Rivage, Park Shore)Executives attribute this continued surge to strong interest from Northeast, Midwest and regional buyers, many purchasing in cash, further fueling demand for the region’s most prestigious properties.Founded and still fully owned by the Wood family, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate blends decades of family-driven leadership with modern innovation, providing every customer with personalized service and market expertise. The firm serves as a premier authority in Southwest Florida’s luxury market by expertly matching each buyer with a property that reflects their lifestyle, vision and investment goals. Its market leadership is underscored by a remarkable record of achievement, including $4.1 billion in total sales volume and 4,252 closed transactions in 2025, which positioned it as the top brokerage in Florida's Collier and Lee counties for the fifth consecutive year. This sustained excellence has earned national recognition and its leadership further highlighted as President Corey McCloskey was named to the 2024 Swanepoel Power 200 list of the most influential executives in residential real estate.The firm’s redesigned website, JohnRWood.com, enhances the luxury experience with advanced search tools, live chat, interactive neighborhood maps, vacation rental listings, detailed market insights, and lifestyle guides for schools, shopping, dining, and more.“Our clients expect an elevated experience at every touchpoint,” said Schnars. “From local expertise to innovative digital tools, we ensure every buyer finds the home and lifestyle that’s right for them.”For those seeking to invest in or relocate to Southwest Florida, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate represents the gold standard in luxury real estate, offering family-led leadership, unmatched market authority and a proven track record of delivering the region’s most coveted properties.About John R. Wood Christie’s International Real EstateFounded in 1958, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. Family-owned and operated, it is consistently the leading firm in market share across Collier and Lee counties. With 20 offices and approximately 900 agents and staff, the company combines 65 years of local expertise with global reach. For more information, visit JohnRWood.com.

