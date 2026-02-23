Chuks Collins Unveils 'Ancestral Futures' Collection at Daylight Studio for Fall/Winter 2026

Daylight Studio Pre-NYFW Kickoff brings fashion and tech together for “AI x Fashion: Human-in-the-Loop.” Chuks Collins returns to the CFDA schedule with FW26/27 “Ancestral Futures” at Daylight Studio Flatiron. The iconic Daylight Studio Flatiron at 50 W 17th Street, NYC 10011 — a leading destination for fashion and creative events. The Future of You Longevity Forum at Daylight Studio on March 8th 2026

At Daylight Studio Flatiron, “Ancestral Futures” FW26/27 takes center stage in the luminous space shaping NYFW most talked-about shows.

Walking into Daylight studio, I was struck by the beauty and sheer volume of the space. Seeing how the creative community connected there, I knew immediately that I wanted my CFDA presentation here!” — Designer Chuks Collins

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned designer Chuks Collins returns to the official CFDA schedule today, debuting his Fall/Winter 26/27 collection, "Ancestral Futures," at the iconic Daylight Studio in the Flatiron District. This presentation marks more than just a seasonal debut; it celebrates a deepening partnership between the visionary designer and New York’s premier creative hub.The Spark: Pre-NYFW Kickoff at 50 W 17th Street The journey to this runway began on January 23rd, when Daylight Studio hosted its high-energy Pre-NYFW Kickoff: AI x Fashion Networking Event at its Flatiron location (50 W 17th Street). This exclusive evening brought together over 150 industry leaders, editors, and technologists to set the tone for the 2026 season. Collins was a featured panelist for the night’s headline discussion, "AI x Fashion: Human-in-the-Loop." Amidst the industrial-chic backdrop of the 2nd-floor studio, Collins provided a grounded, essential perspective on how AI can serve the designer’s soul. "The energy at the Flatiron kickoff was electric," Collins reflects. "Walking into the 17th Street studio, I was struck by the beauty and sheer volume of the space. Seeing how the creative community connected there, I knew immediately that I wanted my CFDA presentation to live within these walls." The Collection: Ancestral Futures The FW 26/27 collection explores the dialogue between heritage and what’s next. Attendees can expect a breathtaking fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modular, futuristic silhouettes—a literal representation of the "Ancestral Future" theme that has become Collins’ hallmark.Beyond Fashion: "The Future of You" at Hudson Yards A major factor in Collins’ alignment with Daylight Studio and its sister company, Daylight Shows, is their shared commitment to the "Future of Human Experience."Collins is a vocal supporter of the studio’s upcoming, highly exclusive Longevity Forum: The Future of You, taking place on March 8th. This forum will shift the community to the state-of-the-art Hudson Yards location at 450 W 31st Street. Set to be a landmark event in the world of regenerative medicine, it features a lineup of world-class experts:● Liz Parrish: CEO of BioViva and a pioneer in gene therapy.● Dr. George Shapiro: A leading cardiologist and expert in regenerative medicine, discussing the latest breakthroughs in human longevity.● Dr. Neil Paulvin: a board-certified regenerative medicine physician and leading biohacking expert who optimizes human performance using cutting-edge peptides, nootropics, and personalized longevity protocols.● ​Dr. Jennifer Tsai (Line of Sight): Ocular Longevity & Regenerative Aesthetics.● ​Dr. Jonathan Kuo: regenerative orthopedics and longevity medicine, dedicated to helping patients optimize their musculoskeletal health for long-term vitality."The work Daylight Studio is doing with the 'Future of You' forum in Hudson Yards is incredibly vital," says Collins. "Conversations about gene therapy and regenerative medicine are often kept in exclusive circles, but bringing them into our community is groundbreaking. I’m honored to be part of a network that values human potential as much as I value the art of fashion."

