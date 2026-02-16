LatentView Analytics Appoints Kiran Muddana to Advisory Council to Strengthen Enterprise AI and Data Strategy

LatentView Kiran Muddana

CHENNAI, INDIA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latent View Analytics Limited (LatentView Analytics | BSE: 543398, NSE: LATENTVIEW), an AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Kiran Muddana to its Advisory Council. Kiran brings more than 18 years of experience leading enterprise-scale AI, analytics, and technology transformation initiatives at global organizations including Google and Amazon.In his advisory role, Kiran will work with LatentView’s leadership team to provide strategic input on client delivery, AI adoption, and data-led business transformation. His appointment supports LatentView’s focus on helping enterprises scale AI responsibly and deliver measurable business value through data.“Kiran brings deep experience in translating enterprise goals into scalable technology strategy,” said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView Analytics. “He understands how to align data and AI investments with business outcomes and will be an important voice as we continue to grow and evolve our offerings.”Throughout his career, Kiran has worked closely with senior leaders across HR, Sales, Marketing, and Finance to address complex business challenges. He has led programs that generated new revenue, improved product adoption, and reduced operational costs. His work focuses on practical implementation of AI and data strategies that are tied to clear business impact.Commenting on the appointment, Kiran said, “I am grateful for this opportunity to join LatentView Analytics in an advisory capacity. Having partnered closely with the LatentView team at Google, I experienced firsthand the team’s ability to combine deep analytics expertise with strategic clarity and rapid execution to deliver meaningful business impact. I look forward to collaborating with the team to shape data and AI-led strategies that help organizations unlock long-term, sustainable value.”LatentView helps enterprises operationalize AI through a consolidated suite of solutions that address core functions such as marketing, supply chain, product innovation, and risk. These offerings are supported by a library of AI accelerators and implementation frameworks that help clients move from strategy to execution with greater speed and consistency.Kiran will advise on strategic initiatives tied to client success and enterprise readiness for AI. He will also support LatentView’s efforts to strengthen its delivery capabilities and expand its footprint with global clients.About LatentViewLatent View Analytics Limited (LatentView) is a global data analytics company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data. The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions. With 1650+ employees, LatentView is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including 40+ Fortune 500 companies in the Technology, Financial Services, CPG, Retail, and Healthcare sectors, with clients across the US, Chile, Mexico, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Singapore. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com or follow us on LinkedIn

