GhosXWolf Debuts New Single 'Rain Rain' and Announces June 9 Release Date for Erotheum: Erothea Collection, Volume 1

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GhosXWolf today released a new single titled “Rain Rain” on all major streaming platforms, marking the first official release in the rollout for the upcoming project Erotheum: Erothea Collection, Volume 1. The complete album and its companion art and poetry book are scheduled for release on June 9, 2026.

“Rain Rain” blends spoken-word poetry with melodic elements and is intended to introduce listeners to the thematic and emotional tone of the forthcoming collection. The track serves as the initial entry in the Erotheum series, which combines lyrical storytelling with layered musical composition.

GhosXWolf is an artist brand established prior to the recent rise of AI-created performers. The project began releasing work in 2019 and is designed around a narrative-driven creative identity that supports expansion into music, visual media, and related artistic expressions.

The Erotheum project incorporates a collaborative structure: a consistent musical foundation—specifically, shared beats and chorus elements—is paired with contributions from collaborating artists and creators worldwide on individual verses. This approach mirrors collaborative music cultures seen in international music communities.

In addition to the digital album, the June 9 release will include a coffee-table art and poetry book designed to complement the album’s narrative. The book aims to provide a written context for the artistic themes explored in the music.

The project is supported in coordination with United Sacraments Mobile Int, Inc. (USMI), a nonprofit organization that supports creative development and community infrastructure for artists. For more information, visit support.unisac.org.

Release Schedule

Single: “Rain Rain” – Released February 14, 2026

Full Album + Art & Poetry Book: Erotheum: Erothea Collection, Volume 1 – June 9, 2026

About GhosXWolf / Wolfpack University, Inc.

GhosXWolf is a creative entertainment project under Wolfpack University, Inc., a company focused on long-term intellectual property development and multi-format artistic releases. More information is available at www.wolfpackuniversity.com

.

Media Contact:

Kenny P., Producer

Wolfpack University, Inc.

Phone: 954-518-3663

Website: www.wolfpackuniversity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.