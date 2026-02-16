Nobis Group Expands into Maine with Acquisition of Northeast Civil Solutions, Inc.

Nobis Group is heading uptah Maine!

New Office, New Services

SCARBOROUGH, ME, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis Group (Nobis), a leading environmental and engineering firm in the northeast, has completed the acquisition of Northeast Civil Solutions, Inc. (NCS), a small land surveying, civil engineering, and land planning company in Scarborough, ME. The acquisition is part of a greater strategy for Nobis Group to expand services throughout New England.

Established in 1992, NCS has become one of the preeminent surveying and engineering firms in Northern New England, serving public and private clients spanning commercial, residential, industrial, and public sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at Northeast Civil Solutions in Scarborough, Maine into our employee-owned organization at Nobis,” shared Chris Adams, PE, President & CEO of Nobis Group. “Bringing the teams together represents a strong strategic and cultural fit for Nobis. In addition, expanding our footprint allows us to provide multi-disciplinary services to the many loyal clients of NCS in the Southern ME/NH Seacoast area.” This marks the second acquisition in three months for Nobis, having acquired Richard D. Bartlett & Associates, a small land surveying firm in New Hampshire, in December.

Nobis Group was founded in 1988 by Nannu Nobis, PE to address the demand for high-value, integrated engineering services with a personal commitment to each client focused on efficiency, creativity, and precision. Nobis has grown into a leading northeast engineering and environmental services firm, becoming 100% employee-owned in 2021. Nobis’ offerings include environmental consulting, geotechnical and civil engineering, and survey across commercial, state/municipal, transportation, residential, and federal sectors.

Troy McDonald, owner and president of NCS comments, “We at are excited at our integration into Nobis Group. This union allows Northeast Civil Solutions to continue to provide our clients with end-to-end services, from initial site analysis and in-depth land surveying to complex engineering design, land planning, permitting, and construction support services. Nobis Group’s commitment to their clients and employees is in line with the beliefs and values our company was founded on.”

NCS offers a full range of land surveying, site/civil engineering, traffic engineering, wetlands and soils science, land planning, and federal and state permitting services. Their team delivers comprehensive boundary and topographic surveys with accuracy and precision, consistently exceeding industry standards and client expectations. Leadership includes Troy McDonald, a Professional Land Surveyor with more than 40 years of experience, and Alex Frederick, who specializes in fieldwork, boundary resolution, and deed research. Troy and Alex will join Nobis’ leadership as the Director of Survey - Maine and Survey Project Manager - Maine, respectively.

Under the terms of the deal, NCS will continue business for the first year under their existing name as a division of Nobis Group, and will continue to operate out of Scarborough, ME. The Nobis Group team is headquartered in Concord, NH with offices in Lowell, MA; Montpelier, VT; and Princeton, NJ.

To learn more about Nobis Group, visit their website: https://nobis-group.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.