Mercedes Ganon and 'How To Survive A Knockout' Attend GBK Luxury Lounge Ahead of the Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercedes Ganon, and her Amazon bestselling book HOW TO SURVIVE A KNOCKOUT , are among the distinguished guests attending GBK Brand Bar’s exclusive Luxury Lounge held prior to the Academy Awards, an invite-only event celebrating excellence across film, culture, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship.The GBK Luxury Lounge brings together a curated group of celebrities, influencers, and members of the press for an intimate pre-Oscars experience showcasing standout brands, creative visionaries, and mission-driven leaders. With dozens of high-profile attendees and major media outlets present, the event serves as a key destination during Hollywood’s awards season.Mercedes Ganon, known for her extensive work in music, creative entrepreneurship, and advocacy, will be attending with her Amazon best selling boxing book HOW TO SURVIVE A KNOCKOUT, which will also be gifted to celebrities in attendance. The book was published by Waterside Press , edited by writer/director Richard D. Tucci, cover by Jace McTier, and is dedicated to Ganon's mentors, including Penny Marshall, and Joe Frazier.The autobiography recounts Mercedes' rise over adversity, from growing up in war-torn Israel, to meeting her heroes (Penny Marshall, Ray Charles, Steven Tyler, and many more), to overcoming heartbreak and professional setbacks.Ganon's musical work is most known as a world-renowned singer-songwriter recognized for working with high-profile industry producers like Grammy-award winning producer Mike Shipley (Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Alison Krauss, Shania Twain, etc.); producer and American guitarist Bruce Gowdy (World Trade, Unruly Child); Multi-Platinum Hip Hop Super Producer Nick Fury; and Nathan Watts (longtime musical director for Stevie Wonder). Ganon’s work and presence continue to bridge culture, storytelling, and community impact. Together, they engage with fellow attendees and media while participating in the Lounge’s carefully selected brand experiences.GBK’s Luxury Lounges are renowned for generating significant media exposure, often reaching hundreds of millions of impressions worldwide, while fostering meaningful connections between talent, press, and innovative brands.The pre-Academy Awards Lounge continues Gavin Keilly’s & GBK’s tradition of hosting premier events surrounding major awards ceremonies, including the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Golden Globes, Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, and various other high profile events.Ganon's book can be purchased on Amazon as well as Barnes & Noble. Fans can also purchase her unique and award winning perfume Jus D’amour GBK Grand Bar: https://www.gbkbrandbar.com/ Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/How-Survive-Knockout-Mercedes-Ganon/dp/1962984397 Available on Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/how-to-survive-a-knockout-mercedes-ganon/1147014545?

